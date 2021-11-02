How will mayoral votes be counted?

The Daily Beast

Yevgeny SofiychukAfter a devastating few months, the latest COVID surge is easing across much of the world. But while most countries are getting better, Russia is actually getting worse.And for one main reason. “A significant percentage of Russians fear the vaccine more than the virus,” Anna Gotlib, a Russian-born philosopher and bioethicist at Brooklyn College, told The Daily Beast.And the Russian government, rather than battling vaccine skepticism, has actually encouraged it. All in the hope o