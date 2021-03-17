Mayorkas Calls GOP Rep.’s Question on Immigration ‘Extraordinarily Disrespectful’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brittany Bernstein
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday criticized a question by Representative Kat Cammack (R., Fla.) regarding the southern border crisis as “extraordinarily disrespectful.”

During a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on Wednesday, Cammack told the story of her high school classmate who was “kidnapped by an illegal who had been deported multiple times” in 2006, according to Fox News.

The Republican said that when policies “incentivize” illegal immigration without “proper mechanisms in place to protect our borders” that the impact has “resounding effects.”

She asked “how many more” people like her classmate “have to be kidnapped across America” before Mayorkas decides to “take action.”

Mayorkas called the question “extraordinarily disrespectful.”

“Disrespectful not only to me, but disrespectful to the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security and to all the front-line personnel across this country who dedicate themselves to the safety and security of the American people,” he responded.

“I’m sorry that you feel that way,” Cammack replied. “I’m sure the American people feel very disrespected about the border situation they’re facing right now.”

Cammack also pressed Mayorkas to acknowledge that “it would stand to reason” that the U.S. is in an “emergency” since the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) has been deployed to the border.

However, keeping with administration officials’ reticence to label the situation at the border an “emergency” or “crisis,” the secretary said the department is “tackling” the “very serious challenge” at the southern border.

Cammack pressed: “So, FEMA being the emergency management administration, they deal with emergencies and they are now being deployed to the border and it’s not an emergency? Is that what I’m hearing?”

“The men and women of FEMA have tremendous operational capabilities” to handle the “challenges” that arise in missions, Mayorkas responded.

His comments follow a statement on Tuesday in which he called the situation at the border “difficult” and noted that the U.S. is “on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.”

While the statement said “poverty, high levels of violence and corruption in Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries” are to blame for the influx, and have “propelled migration to our southwest border for years,” Republicans have said it is Biden who is at fault for the surge, after he loosened immigration restrictions.

Biden rescinded the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) and reinstated “catch and release.” Experts say Biden’s plan to create a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants has served as an incentive for migrants to attempt to cross the border.

The Biden administration is struggling to get a grip on the rapidly deteriorating situation at the border: the number of migrant children in custody along the border has tripled in the past two weeks to more than 3,250 and of that more than 1,360 have been held for longer than the allowed three days, according to the report.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said there were roughly 100,000 apprehensions at the border last month.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • DHS Secretary Mayorkas grilled by lawmakers over border crisis

    Mayorkas' testimony comes a day after he said the U.S. is on pace to reach the highest number of apprehensions at the border in 20 years.

  • 'Extraordinarily disrespectful': DHS chief spars with GOP lawmakers

    "I will share with you how I define a crisis," said Mayorkas during a virtually-held House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee hearing. "A crisis is when a nation is willing to rip a nine year old child out of the hands of his or her parent and separate that family to deter future migration."Republicans on the panel repeatedly asked Mayorkas if he believed the surge of migrants at the southern border was a "crisis," as the Biden administration races to handle an influx of children trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border alone.During one contentious exchange, Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida, a Republican, told Mayorkas that a former classmate of hers - who she said was named Amber Scott - was kidnapped by an illegal immigrant in 2006 and asked: "How many more Ambers have to be kidnapped across America before you will take action?"Mayorkas called her question "extraordinarily disrespectful."

  • Democrats grow impatient about crisis at U.S.-Mexico border

    Democrats are growing impatient about the conditions — not to mention, the politics — along the U.S.-Mexico border, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas could bear the brunt when he testifies in the House on Wednesday.What we're hearing: Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the Homeland Security Committee, may have a handful of pointed questions. Some Texas Democrats also remain peeved they didn't get any warning a White House delegation would be visiting their state two weeks ago — aggravating potential allies.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTo date, Republicans have led the criticism of the Biden administration, but that's becoming politically untenable for the president's own party."I think it’s safe to say Secretary Mayorkas’ concerning rhetoric on immigration and President Biden’s questionable decision to rescind successful programs and agreements will be hot-button issues,” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), a former chair of the committee, told Axios.Thompson was more reserved ahead of the hearing: “I look forward to Secretary Mayorkas' testimony."Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), who represents El Paso, told Axios she has been invited to be a special guest questioner.The big picture: Facing a surge of migrants — including unaccompanied minors and families with young children — some Biden officials are privately concerned Mayorkas won’t be able to defend a border situation that is, in part, out of the president's control.Mayorkas attempted to defuse the situation Tuesday, releasing a lengthy statement addressing each potential point of concern from the committee.He even gave a preemptive headline: The U.S. is on pace to encounter more people at the U.S.-Mexico border "than we have in the last 20 years," he wrote.Mayorkas also acknowledged the surge of migrants is "difficult" while adding the administration is "making progress and we are executing on our plan."Driving the news: While White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said "now" is not the time to come, Biden has repeatedly vowed a more humane approach to immigration control than former President Donald Trump.Republicans have seized upon the increased arrivals to attack the White House and accuse Biden of pursuing an open border policy.House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy led a delegation of Republicans to Texas on Monday. Democrats also planned their own trip.Trump also attacked Biden for the problem during his first speech since leaving office.For its part, the White House is eager to get Xavier Becerra confirmed as secretary of Health and Human Services and start filling out key border staff throughout the government.HHS plays a crucial role in sheltering minors once they have been discharged from Customs and Border Patrol.What we are watching: Will committee Democrats use their questions to engage Mayorkas on the border, or will they stick to the general plan to focus on Jan. 6 and domestic terrorism.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Some migrants now sending their kids across the border alone so the kids won't be expelled, say lawyers

    Currently the Biden administration is expelling all new asylum seekers arriving in the U.S., citing Covid precautions — except children who arrive alone.

  • DHS chief Mayorkas avoids calling migrants at border a 'crisis' when pressed during House hearing

    "I'm not spending any time on the language that we use," he said. "I'm spending time on the operational response to the situation at the border."

  • Bernie Sanders says he probably won't join Biden's relief bill victory tour

    The White House reportedly wants high-profile congressional Democrats to help President Biden sell the American Relief Plan to voters across the country, Politico reports. Biden's team has reportedly reached out to the likes of Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.), as well as Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) (I-Vt.), and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), both of whom ran against Biden in the Democratic primaries. Right now, it's not clear who, aside from Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, may actually hit the road to promote the $1.9 trillion stimulus. Per Politico, Warren said she has had "conversations about it, but can't say more than that." Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) office reportedly asked the White House about travel, but has not heard back. However, Sanders himself told Politico that when it comes to doing events for Biden "at this point the answer is no, but we'll see — I think they're doing a great job." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachIranian foreign minister: Biden's push for more concessions 'will go nowhere'

  • Senate Democrats probing Homeland Security response to summer anti-racism protests

    The Democratic-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday called on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide more details on how its intelligence office responded to anti-racism protests in Portland, Oregon last summer. The committee's Democrats said in a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, obtained by Reuters, that an internal report issued in January by DHS's legal office identified "significant problems within the intelligence arm of DHS and its involvement in responding to protests in Portland, OR in June and July of last year." Intelligence Committee Chair Mark Warner and the committee's six other Democrats said the report raised questions about the legality of DHS intelligence operations and the relationship between DHS's intelligence office and federal, state and local government agencies.

  • Some Republicans say they bungled their fight against Biden's COVID-19 bill. But they still have lawsuits.

    President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and their spouses are barnstorming the U.S. to promote the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which passed with zero Republican votes but enduring high public approval, even among certain Republican voters. "Conservatives are starting to ask: Did we botch this?" Politico reports. "The overwhelming sentiment within the Republican Party is that voters will turn on the $1.9 trillion bill over time. But that wait-and-see approach has baffled some GOP luminaries," who expected a cogent effort to attack the bill. "We got beat on this one," one Senate GOP aide told Politico. Several Republicans blamed former President Donald Trump, directly or indirectly. A second Senate GOP aide said there was no oxygen to fight Biden's bill because "we were spending the early part of the year dealing with the insurrection and impeachment trial and then we jumped right into passage." Attacks that focused on the lack of bipartisan votes ran into the broad bipartisan support among voters and state and local officials who welcomed the $350 billion in local relief. The "liberal wish list" charge never gained traction, and the accusation that many provisions had nothing to do with the pandemic didn't ring true to voters. The scattered Republican attacks that Democrats are ballooning the deficit fell flat, in part because "Republicans lost credibility on that issue during the Trump years, especially the first couple years when we had the power to do something about it," said GOP consultant Brendan Steinhauser. "It was just, 'let's not even talk about spending or the debt or deficit or anything like that.'" And Republican focus on culture war issues and migrants crossing the border are distractions from the bill, not rebuttals. Democrats "aren't sweating the politics and, frankly, never were," Politico reports. But 21 GOP state attorneys general on Tuesday threatened to take legal action against the Biden administration over a provision in the ARP designed to prevent states from using the $350 billion in local aid to offset new tax cuts, The Washington Post reports. The GOP attorneys general asked Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a letter Tuesday to clarify that the states can proceed with some of their plans to cut taxes, saying if that isn't the case, the ARP "would represent the greatest invasion of state sovereignty by Congress in the history of our Republic" and they will take "appropriate additional action." More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachIranian foreign minister: Biden's push for more concessions 'will go nowhere'

  • 'Helping the country prosper': Undocumented immigrants pay billions in US taxes each year — and have been for decades

    A 25-year-old IRS program allows undocumented immigrants to pay taxes, even though they're not eligible for benefits. Here are some of their stories.

  • The Oscars: Diversity, women, streaming dominate a season some think we'll 'never see again'

    Oscar nominations were announced on Monday — and the results underscore Hollywood's strange movie year.

  • Ohio sues Biden administration over tax mandate in coronavirus aid

    Ohio's top lawyer on Wednesday sued the Biden administration over its $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, saying a last-minute change in the legislation unlawfully blocks state lawmakers from managing their budgets as they see fit. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, asked a federal judge in the state to halt implementation of a part of the relief bill, known as the "tax mandate," that prohibits coronavirus relief money from being used to subsidize tax cuts. “Slipping last-minute conditions into a plan meant to help people that instead handcuffs Ohio is why people don’t trust government,” Yost said in a news release.

  • Fox News dragged for suggesting Gen X can save America from cancel culture

    Generation X became a trending topic on Twitter after collectively clapping back against Fox News after the platform called on the generation to cancel, cancel culture. Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner used a column published by the New York Post to rally support from Gen X against cancel culture.

  • Biden says Cuomo should resign if sexual misconduct allegations are true

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign if the allegations of sexual misconduct against him are confirmed by an investigation. New York state Attorney General Letitia James last week named a team of outside lawyers to lead a probe into accusations that Cuomo harassed women through unwanted, sexually suggestive comments or inappropriate physical contact, including unsolicited kissing.

  • House reauthorizes Violence Against Women Act, passes bill to repeal ERA deadline

    With a nod to Women’s History Month, the Democratic-led House passed two measures Wednesday, one designed to protect women from domestic violence, the other to remove the deadline for states to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

  • BMW expects at least half of sales to be electric cars by 2030

    BMW expects at least half of its sales to be zero emission vehicles by 2030, setting a more conservative target than some rivals in the race to embrace cleaner driving. In the short term, the German carmaker forecast on Wednesday a big rise in pretax profit for this year, with a strong performance in all areas - from MINIS through its upmarket BMW brand to top-of-the-range Rolls-Royces. Bernstein analyst Arndt Ellinghorst said BMW had entered 2021 "very confidently."

  • Biden admin works to avoid provoking North Korea

    Michelle Obama says Meghan's royal racism allegation was "heartbreaking."

  • Children among victims of jihadi rebels in Mozambique

    Northern Mozambique's humanitarian crisis is growing rapidly, with nearly 670,000 people displaced by the Islamic extremist insurgency in Cabo Delgado province, international aid groups said Tuesday. Children as young as 11 are being beheaded by the rebels, according to workers for Save the Children, who interviewed grief-stricken families. In response to the deteriorating security situation in Cabo Delgado, the United States this week sent military specialists to train the Mozambican army to battle the extremists.

  • Didn't Get Your Second Stimulus Check? Here's What to Do

    You'll need to file your taxes if you didn't get your second stimulus payment. Read on to learn more.

  • Facebook ‘putting lives at risk’ by failing to take down people smuggling adverts

    Facebook was accused by the immigration minister of putting lives at risk as he demanded the company take down “immoral and unethical” adverts promoting illegal Channel crossings to migrants. Chris Philp on Wednesday held a meeting with Facebook, Instagram and Youtube at which he told them it was “completely unacceptable” for the companies to refuse to remove the posts, used by smugglers to advertise illegal boat crossings and fake passport and visa services. Of the 1,218 social media pages the National Crime Agency (NCA) sought to have closed last year, fewer than half (578) were taken down after the companies claimed they did not breach their terms and conditions. “They are allowing their sites to be used as advertising platforms by people smugglers and as a result of that people’s lives are being put at risk and people have died as a result of these dangerous trips,” Mr Philps told the Telegraph. “It is immoral and unethical to allow people smugglers with blood on their hands to promote their services on sites like Facebook and Instagram, when children are dying as a result of what these people smugglers are doing.” He said the failure of the companies to take down half the posts was “completely inadequate”. Some of the posts had been up for a year since the NCA requested their removal – yet they were taken down just two hours after the meeting with Mr Philp. Mr Philp has asked for the companies to produce an action plan within four weeks – and will summon them back if it is not adequate. He wanted such plans to include a pledge to take down all posts, report back to the NCA and Home Office on what they had done, and develop algorithms to ensure advertising by smugglers was taken down automatically. “They have some of the most sophisticated algorithms in the world to promote products to their users. They should use the same algorithms and AI to proactively remove these posts,” he said. Mr Philp said the companies were facilitating illegal immigration under the 1971 Immigration Act, and would face the prospect of huge fines and potential blocking of their services under the Government’s proposed duty of care laws to combat online harms. Facebook has previously said it does not allow content that offers or assists in smuggling of humans, but does allow requests for information or solicitation for help on how to be smuggled if it would aid an escape from life-threatening situations.

  • Ontario's COVID-19 mistake: Third wave started because province went against advice and lifted restrictions, Science Table member says

    A month ago, Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table sat with the province’s chief medical officer Dr. David Williams where they unveiled modelling data to indicate a third wave would likely hit the province with the more infectious variants of COVID-19 playing a significant role. Rather than continue to hold their lockdown restrictions in place, to the shock of many, including those at the Science Table, Doug Ford’s government went the opposite way and scaled back restrictions. For Dr. Gerald Evans, Chair and Medical Director of Infection Prevention & Control at Kingston Health Sciences Centre and member of the Science Table, the lifting of restrictions is yet another indication of the government playing the “hope game” with the pandemic.