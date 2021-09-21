Mayorkas says images from US border 'horrified' him

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALEXANDRA JAFFE
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday images of what appeared to be Border Patrol agents on horseback rounding up migrants trying to cross the southern border “horrified” him, but he stopped short of calling the new influx of migrants there a crisis.

Mayorkas told CNN that “any mistreatment or abuse of a migrant is unacceptable” and added, “the pictures that I’ve observed troubled me profoundly.” But he wouldn’t explicitly say whether they reflected mistreatment or abuse, deferring instead to a promised investigation.

“That defies all of the values that we seek to instill in our people,” Mayorkas said, adding that the department will address the situation "with full force” after the investigation is complete.

The Office of Professional Responsibility is leading the investigation, and will have personnel on the ground full-time monitoring the situation in the border town of Del Rio, Texas, which has seen an influx of thousands of Haitian migrants fleeing an unstable situation in their home country and attempting to enter the U.S. through Mexico.

More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants have been removed from an encampment in Del Rio, and Mayorkas predicted a “dramatic change” in the number of migrants there within the next two to four days as it continues the removal process.

The latest increase in migration at the border has prompted Republicans to renew attacks on Democrats for what they say is a failure to address a crisis at the U.S. border. But on CNN, Mayorkas declined to call the situation a “crisis,” saying only that it’s a “heartbreaking situation” and a “tremendous challenge.”

“I by no means diminish the, the humane issue that it presents, but I want to be clear that we do have a plan to address it,” he said.

Mayorkas said 600 Homeland Security employees, including from the Coast Guard, have been brought to Del Rio. He said he has asked the Defense Department for help in what may be one of the swiftest, large-scale expulsions of migrants and refugees from the United States in decades.

Speaking from Del Rio on Monday, Mayorkas warned Haitians not to come to the U.S., noting that a temporary extension in protections from deportation for Haitians was extended through July 29, those protections no longer apply to new migrants.

“If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned. Your journey will not succeed, and you will be endangering your life and your family’s life,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • At U.N., Biden promises era of 'relentless diplomacy' after military mistakes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -President Joe Biden defended the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on Tuesday in a speech to the United Nations, arguing it was a necessary step to pivot U.S. policy to focus on a global challenge from anti-democratic systems, the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. "We've ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan and as we close this era of relentless war, we're opening a new era of relentless diplomacy," Biden said, making his first appearance as president at the U.N. General Assembly. Facing criticism of the Afghan pullout, Biden vowed to defend vital U.S. national interests, but said "the mission must be clear and achievable," and the American military "must not be used as the answer to every problem we see around the world."

  • Migrants in Texas: US probes horseback charge on Haiti migrants

    Images which seem to show border agents on horseback driving migrants back spark an investigation.

  • The Biden Administration faces questions over disturbing images along the southern border

    Thousands are camped near a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, as they migrate from Haiti to the U.S. Manuel Bojorquez has the story.

  • The Latest: Biden pleads for action on climate in UN speech

    President Joe Biden is appealing to delegates to the U.N. General Assembly for action on climate change. Biden says the world is “fast approaching a point of no return” with regard to extreme weather events that are taking lives and costing billions of dollars in damage. Biden says he’s working with the U.S. Congress on climate investments and encouraged other leaders to work with their governments, too, saying it will help create good-paying jobs for their citizens.

  • U.S. says 4,000 Haitian migrants moved from border, four more flights planned -Mayorkas

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has moved about 4,000 Haitian migrants from a camp in Del Rio, Texas, where mistreatment was recorded, and more were expected to leave on four flights on Tuesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said. "We are moving more migrants very quickly to other processing centers so that we can ensure their security and safety and the security and safety of the community," Mayorkas said in an interview with CNN. Hundreds of Haitians returned to Mexico from the sprawling migrant camp across the border in Del Rio, Texas, on Monday, fearing expulsion to their homeland as U.S. authorities organized flights back to Haiti.

  • Supreme Court Justices criticize media, defend Court’s independence

    Justice Amy Coney Barrett made headlines this week when she voiced her concerns that the Supreme Court was seen as “political.” MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Mark Joseph Stern, Danielle Moodie and Jonathan Allen about why that claim might be hypocritical.

  • France warns submarine row puts Brexit talks at risk

    Britain’s secret security pact with the US and Australia has put Brexit negotiations over Northern Ireland at risk, France said on Tuesday as it warned the submarine row was now a “European issue”.

  • Prince Andrew served with sexual assault lawsuit in US: Report

    Prince Andrew was served in the United States with a lawsuit brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleges she was forced to have sex with him and was assaulted by him when she was 17, new reports say.

  • This Brand-New Sedona Resort Has an Over-the-Top Spa and Endless Adventure Offerings

    Set amid the red rocks and natural vortexes, The Wilde Resort & Spa is the perfect place for an impromptu fall adventure.

  • Trump endorses 'big lie' proponents for state election posts

    Before winning Donald Trump's coveted endorsement in his race to become Arizona's top election official, Mark Finchem received several calls from people close to the former president making clear they approved of the work he was doing to challenge the results of the 2020 election. “They said I had been noticed,” said Finchem, a state representative who was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection and has been a key proponent of a widely panned partisan ballot review in Arizona. In subsequent conversations, he said, Trump praised his work and expressed hope he would continue.

  • Republicans dig in on debt-limit standoff despite Democratic effort to mount pressure

    Senate Republicans are holding firm against a hike to the federal debt limit, even as Democratic leaders announced Monday that they would link the raise in the borrowing limit to a must-pass government funding measure. Government funding is set to expire at the end of September and administration officials are projecting that the United States could default on its credit in the coming weeks. The White House has warned an unprecedented default could send shockwaves through the economy and trigger a recession.

  • Criticized from all sides, Biden scrambles to address surge of Haitian migrants at southern border

    The administration's response to the most recent influx of migrants has drawn condemnation from both Republican hardliners and Democratic allies.

  • Atomic Ayatollahs up the ante on Biden Administration

    A recently completed, confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report to the U.N. Security Council on Iran’s nuclear program claims Tehran continues to swiftly advance its atomic activities.

  • UN "disturbed" by U.S. deportation of Haitian migrants and asylum seekers

    Several United Nations agencies on Tuesday expressed concern over the U.S. deportation of Haitian migrants and asylum seekers, Reuters reports.What they're saying: "While some people arriving at the border may not be refugees, anyone who ... claims to have a well-founded fear of being persecuted in their country of origin — they should have access to asylum and to have their claim assessed before being subjected to expulsion or deportation," said UN Refugee Agency spokesperson Shabia Mantoo, per

  • Biden is repeating Bush and Obama's immigration mistake

    Biden is repeating Bush and Obama's immigration mistake

  • DOJ urges Supreme Court not to overturn Roe v. Wade

    The Department of Justice sought permission Monday to present oral arguments when the Supreme Court hears a case challenging Mississippi's strict abortion law, as it called on justices to uphold Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: The two briefs, filed by acting Solicitor General Brian Fletcher, mark the latest attempt by President Biden's DOJ to "protect the legal right to an abortion," per the New York Times, which first reported on the court filings.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economi

  • Migrants carrying food blocked over U.S.-Mexico border

    A number of men on horseback with "Police U.S. Border Patrol" emblazoned on their clothing were seen blocking the path of migrants scrambling up the U.S. embankment carrying plastic bags and cardboard boxes.As the migrants try to get supplies from the Mexican state of Coahuila, U.S. officials have stepped up security at the border and started flying migrants out of the area, some to Haiti.Migrants said their squalid encampment under a bridge on the U.S. side of the river was short of supplies.U.S. officials over the last few days had let migrants cross back and forth at a shallow point of the river.On Sunday, however, they told migrants they would not be able to return to the U.S. side if they ventured into Mexico.

  • U.S. removes Haitian migrants at Mexico border

    Agents at the U.S. border with Mexico have begun moving thousands of Haitian migrants sheltering under a bridge in the Texas town of Del Rio. The increasingly poor conditions under the Del Rio International Bridge – which connects the Texas city with Mexico – led the Department of Homeland Security to accelerate flights to Haiti and other destinations within the next 72 hours.The DHS over the weekend said that some 2,000 people were moved to other immigration processing stations on Friday, as the town has been overwhelmed by an influx of Haitian and other migrant groups. The department said the transfers will continue to ensure that migrants are "swiftly taken into custody, processed, and removed from the United States consistent with our laws and policy."But many, like Haitian migrant Alex Rosiere, fear returning to their homeland.''If I am deported now, I'll die in Haiti. Why? Because there's no security in Haiti. There are bandits, there is a civil war every day. It’s very complicated because there is no leadership in Haiti. There is nothing.''While migrants seeking jobs and safety have been making their way to the U.S. for months, it is only in recent days that the number converging on Del Rio has drawn widespread attention, posing a humanitarian and political challenge for the Biden administration.

  • Biden sanctions cryptocurrency exchange over ransomware attacks

    The Biden administration on Tuesday will unveil sanctions against a cryptocurrency exchange over its alleged role in enabling illegal payments from ransomware attacks, officials said, part of a broader bid to crack down on the growing threat. The Treasury Department accuses Suex OTC, S.R.O. of facilitating transactions involving illicit proceeds for at least eight ransomware variants, marking its first such move against a virtual currency exchange over ransomware activity. "Exchanges like Suex are critical to attackers' ability to extract profits from ransomware attackers," Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a call with reporters previewing the announcement.

  • Why the Last Week Tonight With John Oliver writing team dedicated their Emmy win to Adam Driver

    The HBO late-night host spent most of 2020 making frequent, strange, sexual references to the Star Wars star.