Mayors to Jones: Job tax decisions should be up to municipalities, not state lawmakers

It sounds good, Attalla Mayor Larry Means said, the idea of doing away with a tax, especially one on the income of people who work in a city.

But the effect of doing away with what are known as occupational license fees could be huge for municipalities that have collected the tax and budgeted with its revenue for years.

Sen. Andrew Jones, R-Centre, has proposed a statewide bill that would repeal occupational license fees in some 26 cities that assess the tax.

He pitched a local bill that would affect only Etowah County municipalities last year, but it failed, lacking support from Rep. Gil Isbell, R-Gadsden, and then Rep. Becky Nordgren, R-Gadsden.

"It affects jobs and services," Means said. "It affects your borrowing or refinancing ability."

When municipalities go to borrow money, he said, they look at a city's revenue sources. If they see a revenue sources is going to be going away, that could affect interest rates, and a bank's interest in lending to a city.

"I'm going to do everything I can to defeat it," Means said of the bill.

When Jones announced the local bill last year, Southside Mayor Dana Snyder was the only mayor of an affected municipality who did not express opposition. Snyder said then that Southside wanted to repeal its occupational tax anyway.

Snyder still wants to see the city eliminate that tax, which brings in about $500,000 to city coffers. But she said she opposes Jones' current bill. She believes it should be up to cities to determine whether a tax should end, and if it should, when.

"We would have to look at replacing that revenue," Snyder said, if the tax is repealed.

For Southside, she said, the lost revenue would not be as large as it would for the City of Gadsden, but it would be substantial, at a time when the city is considering improvements.

The city is looking at construction a new fire station, to enable its firefighters to better respond to calls, especially medical calls — a key concern for the older population, Snyder said.

They respond well now while working 12 hour shifts, she said, but with sleeping quarters that would allow the station to be staffed 24/7, that could be improved.

Municipalities have the ability to impose or eliminate an OLF, she noted, and should be allowed to make that decision for themselves.

"The state didn't tell us we had to have one," Snyder said, and it shouldn't tell a municipality to remove an occupational tax. "This is a local issue."

Rainbow City Mayor Joe Taylor went to Montgomery to speak on behalf of his city, and mayors Snyder, Means and Chris Hare of Glencoe, in opposition to the bill.

There was a lot of opposition he said, that included Opelika, Auburn, and Cullman County, where seven cities collect OLF.

An amendment was made to exempt Class 1 cities — Birmingham is the only one in Alabama — from the bill. Taylor said a representative of Cullman County said it would only support the bill if its seven municipalities were exempted.

"I have a problem with the senator exempting Birmingham," Taylor said and putting this unfunded mandate on smaller cities that are less flexible in finding additional funding.

When exemptions are added, he said, it's like the bill effectively becomes a local bill again — without needing the support of the rest of the local delegation. Typically, a local bill without the full support of the local delegation falters in the Legislature.

Taylor said Isbell was one of those opposing the bill in that Senate committee meeting.

It's an overreach, he said, for Jones to take something over that municipalities have the authority to handle — to impose or repeal — for themselves.

State lawmakers have no authority over Rainbow City's budget, Taylor said. About 16% of the city's revenue is from local income tax.

City government, he explained, is the lowest — the closest to the residents — level of government. "I haven't had one person call saying we should do away with it," he said. In fact, he said he's had calls from people who say they understand the need for the OLF.

The City of Gadsden gave the most vocal opposition to the local bill when it was proposed last year, and Finance Committee Chairman Deverick Williams expressed concern about it at a recent meeting, when the city was pondering how and when to make Juneteenth a city holiday.

If passed, the statewide bill would cut the 2% tax back by 0.1% each year — an estimated $750,000 in the first year, with an additional $750,000 in each year to come until the tax is eliminated.

Williams said the city has to keep that potential loss of revenue in mind in its financial decisions, such as the decision to add a new holiday.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Etowah mayors want say over job tax; voice opposition to Jones' bill