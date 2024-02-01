Mayor's state of village address: Waterline project top priority for Warsaw in 2024

WARSAW − New Mayor Ed Kent of Warsaw recently gave his first state of the village address as he took a look back at 2023 and ahead at 2024.

That included giving kudos to former Mayor Ron Davis, who resigned at the first of the year due to health issues. He spent 32 years total in public service as a council member and mayor.

"I know personally, I've looked at Ron as a friend, mayor and leader in the community. Ron has done his best to continue to make Warsaw a great place to live and raise our families," Kent said.

A top priority for the village is continuing work on the project with the City of Coshocton to bring water and water services to the village. Aerial mapping of U.S. 36 and Ohio 60 and a new water tank has been completed.

Village Administrator Ed Robinette has worked many hours locating and marking waterlines for future construction. Kent said bids for work should happen in a few months. More than $11 million has been awarded for the project.

"This project will benefit River View Schools campus and the Village of Warsaw along with any other residents that would want to attach to that as it comes up the highway," Kent said.

Other highlights for 2023 included updating the village's website, a public survey and meetings to determine projects to be done with possible grant funding, the annual River View Community Park Social, a cleanup day that should become an annual event and rebuilding of a lagoon at the wastewater treatment plant.

For 2024, Kent said grant funding is being sought for playground upgrades at River View Community Park and council is researching gas and electric aggregation for village residents.

"I thank everyone on council that has stepped up in the last year on the never ending job of keeping the village running," Kent said. "These people are always behind the scenes doing things to make our village a better place to live and raise our families and I can't say enough for the time the council members put in. The commitment and pride on their behalf has been outstanding."

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Waterline project top priority for Warsaw in 2024