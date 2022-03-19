'At The Mayor's Table' Discussions Return In Person

AGOURA HILLS, CA — Agoura Hills residents will have a chance to chat face-to-face with Mayor Deborah Klein Lopez at Thursday's in person "At The Mayor's Table" event.

The event will take place at Tavern Tomoko at 29281 Agoura Road at 4 p.m. "At The Mayor's Table" has been held primarily virtually since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RSVP for the event by calling Amber Victoria at 818-597-7316 or acivtoria@agourahillscity.org.

Residents will also have the opportunity to be in person for a discussion about making the city bikeable on Tuesday. The event will take place at the Agoura Hills Event Center, located at 29900 Ladyface Court, at 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on the Agoura Hills Patch