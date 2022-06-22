Mayra Flores becomes first Mexican-born woman to be sworn into Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi welcomed newly elected Rep. Mayra Flores after she became the first Mexican-born woman sworn into Congress on Tuesday – and first Republican in a century from South Texas. She won Texas' 34th congressional district in a special election.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories