Mays Landing man, 26, caught in a Toms River-based sting in 2018 admits to child luring

A Mays Landing man has admitted to child luring, the latest guilty plea stemming from a September 2018 roundup of men alleged to have been sexually preying on children.

Richard Hoffman, 26, a firefighter and college student, was arrested as part of the sting operation that centered around a home in Toms River. The operation targeted men who were using the social media apps Whisper and Kik to contact children for sex, authorities said.

Among those who turned up at the four-bedroom home over the course of five days was Monmouth County SWAT commander and Howell police Sgt. Richard Conte, authorities said.

Conte, a former volunteer fire chief for the South Wall Fire Department, has been suspended from his $139,000-a-year police job since his arrest in Toms River on Sept. 6, 2018. A mistrial was recently declared in his case.

Of the 24 men arrested, 15 were from Ocean County.

Hoffman thought he was chatting with a 14-year-old girl who was actually an investigator with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer in a statement. The investigator was part of the New Jersey Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Hoffman was arrested on Sept. 5, 2018 when he showed up at the Toms River home.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 29.

The prosecutor’s office will be seeking a five-year prison sentence. Hoffman will have to register as a Megan’s Law sex offender and will be placed under parole supervision for life.

