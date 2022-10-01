Maysville man charged with reckless homicide, goes to Greenup Jail

Sep. 30—TOLLESBORO — A Maysville man is facing a reckless homicide charge, among others, after police say his pickup truck struck and killed a Mount Sterling man on Thursday.

Allen Congleton, 25, died after being hit by 26-year-old Joshua T. Henderson's Chevrolet pickup, according to a KSP news release. Congleton was directing traffic while road construction was in progress on Ky. 57 at about 8:40 a.m. — the time of the single-vehicle wreck.

Congleton was transported to Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, where he was pronounced deceased.

Henderson was arrested and charged with the following: reckless homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid/assist with death or serious injury and tampering with physical evidence. He was also charged with second-time driving on a DUI-suspended license.

Henderson is being held at Greenup County Detention Center.

Lewis County Sheriff's, Portsmouth EMS, Mason County EMS and Tollesboro Fire assisted KSP Post 8, which is still investigating the collision.