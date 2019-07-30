Mayur Uniquoters Limited (NSE:MAYURUNIQ): Should The Recent Earnings Drop Worry You?

For long term investors, improvement in profitability and outperformance against the industry can be important characteristics in a stock. In this article, I will take a look at Mayur Uniquoters Limited's (NSE:MAYURUNIQ) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its historical trend and its industry peers.

How Did MAYURUNIQ's Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

MAYURUNIQ's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of ₹896m has declined by -7.6% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 10%, indicating the rate at which MAYURUNIQ is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s take a look at what’s occurring with margins and whether the rest of the industry is facing the same headwind.

NSEI:MAYURUNIQ Income Statement, July 30th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Mayur Uniquoters has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 17% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 15% exceeds the IN Chemicals industry of 8.7%, indicating Mayur Uniquoters has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Mayur Uniquoters’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 32% to 21%.

Though Mayur Uniquoters's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that are profitable, but have capricious earnings, can have many factors affecting its business. You should continue to research Mayur Uniquoters to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

