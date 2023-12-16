Mayville, N.D., resident given Commodore Award by Gov. Doug Burgum

Dec. 16—BISMARCK, N.D. — Mayville resident Gary Thompson was commissioned by Governor Doug Burgum as commodore in the North Dakota Mythical Navy during the 60th annual Joint North Dakota Water Convention and Irrigation Workshop Dec. 7 in Bismarck.

The Commodore Award is given by North Dakota's governor to someone who has provided "outstanding leadership, dedication and commitment to the development and management of North Dakota's water resources," a press release said.

Thompson is a "lifelong North Dakota farmer who understands how hard work within the boundaries of North Dakota can have far-reaching effects outside state lines," the release said. He has served on the Traill Water Resource Board and the Red River Joint Water Resources Board for more than 20 years, and helped create a multi-state board to manage water issues in North Dakota and Minnesota, as well as entered into a joint powers agreement with the Minnesota Red River Water Management Board in 2010 to create the Red River Retention Authority, the release said.