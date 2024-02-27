Maywood man charged in Saturday shooting in Austin neighborhood

A Maywood man was charged with first-degree murder following a Saturday shootout with police in the Austin neighborhood, officials said.

Rodgerick Oneal of the 800 block of South 12th Avenue in west suburban Maywood, was charged Tuesday with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempt first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer and six counts of resisting a police officer, officials said.

Chicago police said shortly after 1:35 p.m. Friday, the victim was inside a business when he was approached by Oneal who pulled out a weapon and fired shots toward the victim striking him multiple times in the body. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Oneal had two arrest warrants placed under his name after he was identified as the gunman who fatally shot the victim Feb. 23 in the 5400 block of West Chicago Avenue. While conducting a followup investigation Feb. 24, officers saw Oneal and an exchange of gunfire ensued. No one was injured, but Oneal was taken into custody later in Dolton.

He was scheduled to appear Tuesday at a detention hearing.