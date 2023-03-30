Maywood police sergeant dies by suicide

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a Maywood police officer who died by suicide early Thursday morning at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Sgt. Jason Liaban, 39, died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound just after 2:30 a.m., the prosecutor's office said. No criminal activity is suspected.

"We ask that the public provide Sergeant Liaban’s family, the Maywood Police Department, and the Bergen County law enforcement community privacy to grieve this sudden loss," said a brief statement from the prosecutor's office. "Because this is not a criminal investigation, no additional information will be provided."

Prosecutors did not confirm where Liaban died, but a source said it happened at Hackensack University Medical Center.

"We are deeply saddened by this morning's tragic event," the hospital said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the patient’s family and colleagues."

Hackensack University Medical Center directed further questions to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

"Our hearts are heavy today as we have lost a brother," the New Jersey PBA said in a tweet. "Please pray for his family and the entire Maywood Police Department."

Liaban had been a Maywood police officer since 2008, according to public records.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Authorities investigating circumstances of Maywood NJ cop death