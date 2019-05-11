A Mazda Dealer Surprised a Loyal Customer by Refurbishing His First-Gen MX-5 Miata's Seats for Free

From Car and Driver

André Frève has been taking his 1992 Mazda MX-5 Miata to Longueuil Mazda in Quebec for service since the dealership opened in 1993.

The dealership decided to thank Frève for his loyalty by surprising him with refurbished front seats for his car.

That's it: just a nice little story about a nice little Canadian Miata and its owner.



The pristine 1992 Mazda MX-5 Miata you see here, finished in the exclusive Sunburst Yellow hue, is the property of a man in Quebec named André Frève (seen in the photo above in the middle). According to Longueuil Mazda, a dealership near Montreal, Frève is one of its most loyal customers, having brought his Miata for service since the store first opened in 1993. When the dealership noticed some wear on the otherwise pristine car's seats, it decided to surprise Frève by refurbishing the driver and passenger seats-free of charge, of course.

Photo credit: Longueuil Mazda More

The dealership reached out to Mazda Canada and was able to source new seat covers and foam for the driver's seat. Fixing up the passenger seat ended up being a bit more involved, however, as the seat cover was no longer available and the dealership had to fashion it from scratch. Mazda did begin a restoration service for NA-generation Miatas and restarted the production of certain parts in 2017, but it was initially limited to Japan.

As Miata lovers ourselves, we appreciate this sort of enthusiasm for the car-Frève was one of the founders of the Miata Club for the Montérégie region, which claims to be one of the oldest clubs of its type in Canada-and we're hoping he enjoys many more years with his beloved roadster, especially now that the seats are in tip-top shape.





