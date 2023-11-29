Mazda driver stayed at scene of Frederick deputy crash on I-70

Maryland State Police said Wednesday that the driver of a Mazda — involved in an incident this week in which a Frederick County deputy cruiser crashed along Interstate 70 — remained at the scene.

The deputy, whose name the Frederick County Sheriff's Office was not yet releasing, was taken to Meritus Medical Center near Hagerstown on Tuesday for treatment of minor injuries, Todd Wivell, spokesperson for the sheriff's office has said.

According to a preliminary investigation, state police said the Mazda and the deputy were both traveling east on Interstate 70 on Tuesday morning when the Mazda tried to make a lane change, subsequently causing the deputy to swerve to avoid the crash.

The deputy's marked cruiser ended up off the side of the interstate south of Hagerstown in a gully by the tree line with the cruiser's airbag deployed, a Washington County 911 supervisor has said.

Maryland State Police released this photo of the Frederick County Sheriff's Department vehicle that was involved in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 70 south of Hagerstown.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday along eastbound I-70, just west of Md. 65 (Sharpsburg Pike), according to state police.

The Mazda driver, Annalisa Munn, 43, of the Hagerstown area, was issued a citation for an unsafe lane change, a state police spokesperson said Wednesday in an email.

State police said Munn was not taken to the hospital for injuries. She did not have any passengers in the Mazda.

According to the online docket for Munn's traffic citation, next to "contributed to accident," the docket states, "No."

State police are still investigating the crash.

The citation docket lists the Mazda as a CX-5, which is a crossover SUV.

