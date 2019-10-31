Is Mazda Limited's (NSE:MAZDA) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate?

The CEO of Mazda Limited (NSE:MAZDA) is Sorab Mody. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Sorab Mody's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Mazda Limited is worth ₹1.5b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as ₹8.1m for the year to March 2019. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at ₹5.0m. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below ₹14b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is ₹2.4m.

It would therefore appear that Mazda Limited pays Sorab Mody more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Mazda has changed over time.

Is Mazda Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Mazda Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 2.7% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 29% over last year.

I like the look of the strong year-on-year improvement in revenue. With that in mind, the modestly improving EPS seems positive. I'd stop short of saying the business performance is amazing, but there are enough positives to justify further research, or even adding the stock to your watch-list. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Mazda Limited Been A Good Investment?

Mazda Limited has generated a total shareholder return of 10% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Mazda Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Over the last three years returns to investors have been uninspiring, and we would have liked to see stronger business growth. So it's certainly hard to argue that the CEO is modestly paid, although we don't see the remuneration as an issue. Shareholders may want to check for free if Mazda insiders are buying or selling shares.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

