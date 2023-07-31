Mazda MX-30: Dead in America After 2023

Mazda

Mazda announced Friday it plans to discontinue U.S. sales of its first-ever production electric vehicle, the MX-30 crossover, after the 2023 model year.

The company says it's shifting to focus on its array of new plug-in hybrids, which include the 2024 CX-90 and upcoming CX-70, as well as the CX-50 hybrid.

On sale for just three model years and only in California, the MX-30 never really took off. Mazda sold just 181 units in 2021, 324 units in 2022, and just 66 units 2023 so far, for a total of 571 cars to date, according to Autoblog.

The MX-30's 35.3-kWh battery, 100-mile EPA-rated range, and $35,385 base price meant the car was far from competitive. Mazda promised the MX-30 would eventually be offered with a 830-cc rotary engine range extender, but delays meant that never materialized (for our market, anyway), resigning the car to irrelevancy in a fast-growing, cut-throat EV market. The MX-30 will live on in overseas markets with that rotary engine and a smaller battery equipped.

Just because the MX-30 is departing showrooms doesn't mean Mazda is finished with pure EVs. The company has two new EVs planned, and according to Autoblog, could get access to Toyota's new EV tech, which promises over 700 miles per charge.

