The Mazda MX-30 Gets an EPA-Estimated Range of Just 100 Miles in the U.S.

Photo credit: Mazda

This week, Mazda revealed pricing, specs and range for its U.S.-bound MX-30 EV crossover, giving us a good idea of what we can expect from the company's first-ever all-electric production car. Set to go on sale this fall (beginning in California only), the MX-30 will have a starting MSRP of $33,470 plus $1175 destination and an EPA-estimated range of just 100 miles.

According to Mazda's press release, the MX-30 was designed to "meet the needs of most urban residents," sporting a 35.5-kWh lithium-ion battery mounted in the floor. It sends energy to the front wheels via an 80.9-kW electric motor that delivers 143 hp and 200 lb-ft of torque. Despite not having a traditional engine or gearbox, the company promises it'll still deliver the same satisfying driving experience Mazdas are known for. Torque vectoring is standard on all MX-30s, as are steering wheel paddles that allow the driver to adjust the amount of regenerative braking on the fly.

While the range is unimpressive, Mazda has partnered with ChargePoint, a third-party charging network, to give MX-30 owners $500 of credit towards charging at public stations, or to purchase an in-home ChargePoint Level 2 charger. The battery pack can be charged to 80 percent in roughly 36 minutes on a Level 3 DC 50-kW public charging station, or just under three hours using a Level 2 AC 240V home charger. Mazda will also cover the battery with an 8-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

In addition to the $33,470 base trim, Mazda will offer the MX-30 with an optional $3010 Premium Plus package. The package adds a host of active safety systems as well as a Bose 12-speaker audio system, a heated steering wheel, a 360-degree parking camera function, 18-inch alloy wheels, and three years of complimentary satellite radio. And for those curious, there's still no word on if we'll receive a version of the MX-30 with the optional gas-burning range extender powered by a rotary engine.

Story continues

Mazda expects deliveries of the MX-30 to begin at California dealerships in October 2021.

You Might Also Like