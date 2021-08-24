Mazda restructures China car joint venture with Changan, FAW

89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva
·1 min read

TOKYO/BEIJING (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Mazda Motor Corp said on Tuesday it and two Chinese partners have agreed to form a new venture in which it will have a 47.5% stake.

State-owned Chongqing Changan Automobile will also hold 47.5% of the new joint venture, Changan Mazda Automobile Co Ltd (CMA). FAW will own the remaining 5%.

"The three companies aim to utilise every strategic and managerial opportunity in the new joint investment company and strive to make its business and management system optimal to adapt to the needs of the expanding Chinese market," Mazda said in a statement.

In China, the world's biggest car market, Mazda's sales lag far behind other Japanese automakers. It sold 214,574 vehicles in China last year, down from 227,750 units in 2019. Toyota Motor, Honda Motor and Nissan Motor all sold over one million cars in China in 2020.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki in Tokyo and Yilei Sun in Beijing; editing by Jason Neely)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. scrambles to evacuate thousands from Afghanistan

    The latest CBS News poll found 63% of Americans support the U.S. evacuating Afghanistan, but only 47% approve of how the situation is being handled. Senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "CBSN AM" with the latest.

  • 2022 GMC Yukon AT4 to offer 6.2-liter V8

    A year ago, GM said it was considering making its 6.2-liter V8 available outside the flagship trims of its full-sized SUV trio of Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, and GMC Yukon. There has been a year of gnashing teeth on GM forums since the automaker decided to meditate on the issue, but GM Authority reports The General has finally made the call — the 2022 Yukon AT4 will offer the 6.2-liter. This follows last week's news that three 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban trims would also add the 6.2-liter as an option.

  • What is Shariah? And how have Afghan women fared under the Taliban?

    The Taliban, an extremist militant group, has taken over Afghanistan's capital as U.S. troops have withdrawn from much of the country. The group has said it will rule the country based on Shariah, or Islamic law, and many Afghan nationals have said they fear that the Taliban will reimplement the harsh interpretation seen when the group last ruled Afghanistan in the 1990s. The Taliban previously has imposed harsh penalties, including death sentences, for infractions linked to adultery, blasphemy, non-compliance with dress codes, working with the U.S. government and more.

  • G7 leaders plan to pledge unity on Taliban recognition, sanctions -sources

    Leaders of the G7 advanced economies are expected to pledge unity on whether or not to officially recognize or sanction the Taliban when they meet virtually to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday, according to two diplomatic sources. U.S. allies are still smarting from Washington's delays in outreach after Kabul fell on Aug. 15, and foreign diplomats in Washington said cooperation will be a key theme of the call. "The G7 leaders will agree to coordinate on if or when to recognize the Taliban," said one European diplomat.

  • Bitcoin Headed For $75,000, Analyst Says

    Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) next stop is $70.000 to $75,000, according to an industry insider and data analyst. What Happened: Yuri Mazur — head of data analysis at CEX.IO — recently told a crypto publicaiton Forkog that Bitcoin breaching $50,000 once again is a sign that we should expect it to soon reach new highs. According to him, if Bitcoin were to reach that price by the end of August, then bulls are likely to bring its price to new all-time highs of $70.000 to $75.000. What Else: Mazur believe

  • For first time since July, China reports no new local COVID-19 cases

    China reported no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Monday for the first time since July, a sign the current outbreak may be waning amid Beijing's 'zero-tolerance' stance and tough anti-virus measures across the country.

  • Harris rebukes China in major speech on Indo-Pacific

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a sharp rebuke to China for its incursions in the South China Sea, warning its actions there amount to “coercion” and “intimidation” and affirming that the U.S. will support its allies in the region against Beijing’s advances. “We know that Beijing continues to coerce, to intimidate and to make claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea,” she said in a major foreign policy speech Tuesday in Singapore in which she laid out the Biden administration’s vision for the Indo-Pacific.

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • China Returns to Zero Covid-19 Cases After Tackling Outbreak

    Plus, the U.K. is cracking down on private test providers over prices, Taiwan's president gets a homegrown shot, and Israel heads to third vaccine-dose rollout.

  • U.S. VP Harris meets company execs in Singapore to discuss supply shortages

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met company executives in Singapore on Tuesday to discuss supply shortages of essential items that have plagued the Biden administration and contributed to inflation. The United States faced serious challenges in obtaining medical equipment during the COVID-19 epidemic and now faces severe bottlenecks in a number of areas, including semiconductor chips, stalling production of cars and other goods. The White House has repeatedly sought to increase domestic production of such items but has struggled to alleviate the supply crunch.

  • Harris Blasts China, Says U.S. Won’t Push Asia to Pick Sides

    (Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris warned that China poses a threat to countries in Asia, while reassuring nations in the region the U.S. won’t force countries to choose between the world’s biggest economies. In a speech in Singapore on Tuesday, Harris spoke about the U.S. vision for a region built on rules, human rights, freedom of the seas and unimpeded commerce. She also offered for the U.S. to host the 2023 summit of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, signifying

  • GM crab walked the Hummer EV truck up and down Woodward this weekend

    Instead of parking it at the Chevy and GM display area, it took to Woodward Avenue itself to show off the Hummer in pre-production form. Not only did GM drive the electric truck on the road in front of thousands, but it crab walked the whole way. This was our first time, and probably most of the public’s first time seeing the Hummer EV crab mode in person.

  • Meet Harjeet S. Kalsi and his 1982 Aston Martin Lagonda

    Kalsi first saw the Lagonda in the pages of a magazine. When he found one in Kuwait, he had it shipped to Canada where the real work began.

  • Beautiful Italian Powerhouse Prances Into A New Stable

    This will elevate your collection!

  • Ford Street Truck Is An Absolute Beast

    Is this the perfect F-100?

  • Dawn of the electric vehicle age? One car shopper’s experience.

    For all the talk of electric vehicles, a true shift in the market – and among consumers – remains elusive. What needs to change to make that happen?

  • Exclusive-Ford doubles Lightning production target on strong pre-launch demand -sources

    Ford Motor Co has doubled its production target for the F-150 Lightning because of strong early demand for the full-sized electric pickup truck ahead of its 2022 launch, and the company plans to spend an additional $850 million to meet that target, several people and suppliers familiar with the plans said. The No. 2 U.S. automaker is targeting annual production of more than 80,000 in 2024, up from its prior target of more than 40,000, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified. Shares of Ford rose 1.3% on Monday.

  • Cougar Restomod Muscle Car Turned Wagon

    What do you think of this rendering?

  • VW Readies Its Chattanooga Plant for ID.4 Production

    The first pre-production Volkswagen ID.4 rolls off the assembly line in Tennessee, as VW gets ready to produce EVs stateside.

  • Austin Healey 3000 MkIII Is A Perfect Car To Restore

    This British sports car should be your next project car.