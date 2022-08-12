Mazda seeks to reduce dependence on Chinese supplies after COVID lockdowns

FILE PHOTO: 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva
·2 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp said on Friday it would ask its parts suppliers to increase stockpiles in Japan and produce components outside China after COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai destabilised supply and hampered production.

The request from the Hiroshima-based automaker underscores the vulnerability of sprawling supply chains that have been tested by the pandemic and geopolitical tensions, casting uncertainty over businesses.

The Japanese automaker reported on Tuesday an operating loss of 19.5 billion yen ($144.4 million) for the first quarter of its financial year, due to disruptions resulting from the stringent COVID-19 counter-measures in China.

Mazda said it brought chips and crucial auto parts to China to be assembled, but was unable to receive those parts from Shanghai during the city's lockdown.

Even if Mazda's direct suppliers were Japanese and European companies, they still had parts coming through China, said Takeshi Mukai, the automaker's senior managing executive officer.

"In our case, we were the first to be affected by the lockdown, as we had been promoting the procurement of parts via China for a while," Mukai said. "Given the current (zero-COVID) policy, the key point is to keep (parts) in our hands."

Mazda will seek to include higher domestic inventories and diversification of production outside China when forming contracts with suppliers for designing new models in the long term, he said.

The automaker will also seek to simplify its procurement structure as a way to reduce the frequency of distribution between bases, he said.

"As we continue to do business globally, we must manage the current changes based on the recognition that we are no longer in the era of globalisation as we were in the past," said Mazda senior managing executive officer Masahiro Moro.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Here's how to actually keep your cat entertained all day

    Whether your feline is fancy or finicky, they’re sure to enjoy these entertaining tricks.

  • Chicago teens break Guinness world record while raising money for Ukraine

    STORY: Chicago teens have created a Guinness world record-breaking 'cereal mosaic'[Michael Kotcher, Chicago Children United for Ukraine]“We wanted to raise awareness for Ukraine. So, we decided to break a record with a good cause behind it.”5,000 boxes of cereal gifted by Kellogg's form a massive Ukrainian flagCorn Pops for yellow Rice Krispies' for blue Proceeds from the fundraiser are going to help non-profit Razom for Ukraine[Ryder Shiffman, Chicago Children United for Ukraine]“We came up with this because originally, Michael and I, every time we came down or stuff like that, we ate cereal. We love cereal so much, so we decided we were like, ‘oh, let’s use cereal as a perfect food to create the mosaic.’ A cereal box mosaic. And when we decided that, we were like, ‘what are we going to do with the cereal boxes when we’re done with it?’ Then we were like, ‘we should donate it to a charity or something like that.’ So, we decided to donate it to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.”

  • In Albuquerque Murders, American Shi'ite Muslims See Old Divides They Hoped to Leave Behind

    “We never thought this hatred was going to follow us here to America because this is the place where you can speak freely,” says Mazin Khadim, president of Alzahra Islamic Center in Albuquerque

  • Shake-up fails to lift support for Japan's cabinet amid questions over church -surveys

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet reshuffle appears to have done little to ease voter concerns amidst anger about the ruling party's ties to the Unification Church, opinion polls conducted by media groups indicated on Friday. Links to the church, founded in South Korea in the 1950s and famous for its mass weddings, have become a major liability for Kishida in the month since the suspected killer of former premier Shinzo Abe said his mother was bankrupted by the group and blamed Abe for promoting it. With approval ratings already at their lowest since he took office in October, Kishida on Wednesday removed some members of his cabinet with ties to the group.

  • Here Are the Best Fan Reactions to This Mysterious New Picture of BTS’ Jung Kook

    BTS shared an enigmatic new photograph of Jung Kook to Twitter, and these fans had the best reactions.

  • At 75, Pakistan has moved far from the secular and democratic vision of its founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah

    Mohammad Ali Jinnah addressing the assembly in Karachi on Aug. 15, 1947, after the creation of Pakistan. AP PhotoThis month marks the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence and of its Partition from British India in a devastating process that uprooted more than 15 million people and resulted in 1 million to 2 million dead. Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs – communities that had coexisted for hundreds of years – all participated in the sectarian violence. Countless people have borne the scars from

  • Doug Emhoff wants credit for recording Kamala Harris saying 'We did it, Joe' in the viral 2020 election video

    "It's a pretty iconic video — that I took," Doug Emhoff told The 19th about the viral "We did it, Joe" video from the 2020 election.

  • The GOP’s False, Fearmongering Claims About the IRS’s New Funding

    Democrats’ big climate, health care and tax plan provides $79.6 billion in additional funding over 10 years for the Internal Revenue Service. That money includes about $45.6 billion for stepped-up tax enforcement — a crackdown that is projected to raise $124 billion in net revenue. Republicans have honed in on that funding and revenue in scaremongering messaging that warns that an army of IRS agents will be coming for middle-class taxpayers. “Democrats are making the IRS bigger than the Pentagon

  • U.S. rethinking China tariffs over Taiwan: sources

    STORY: After months of deliberating on just how to ease Trump-era tariffs, in order to tamp down on skyrocketing inflation, the U.S. is now recalibrating its thinking in light of China's war games around Taiwan. That's according to sources close to the matter. With the November midterm elections looming, and the threat of losing one or both chambers in Congress to Republicans, easing inflation would be a major notch on Democratic President Joe Biden's belt. For months, Biden's administration has been considering lifting tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods.They've also discussed launching an investigation into other Chinese imports that could potentially lead to additional tariffs. But sources say that Biden will now be setting aside all of those options - for now. That's after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit last week to Taiwan led to days of Chinese military exercises around the self-governed island, which China claims as its own -- including ballistic missile launches and simulated attacks. In light of Beijing's response, Washington is treading carefully. It is eager not to do anything that could be viewed by China as an escalation.It also wants to avoid being seen as retreating in the face of the communist country's aggression. The White House said that Biden has not made a decision on the tariffs issue and that all options remain on the table.

  • UFC newcomer Iasmin Lucindo shares how domestic violence fueled interest in MMA

    20-year-old Iasmin Lucindo has come a long way to reach her UFC debut.

  • Oil prices are down, but energy companies’ earnings estimates keep rising — these stocks are cheap

    Oil company profits are gushing --- Exxon Mobil's more than tripled in the most recent quarter. And some companies have scope to increase their dividends.

  • Hong Kong suffers record fall in population as people flee zero-Covid curbs

    Hong Kong has suffered the sharpest population drop on record as people flee political crackdowns and its stringent Covid policies.

  • Risk Reward for MSCI China Is Compelling: Lau

    Kinger Lau, chief China equity strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., discusses the Chinese markets, corporate earnings and his investment strategy. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Landmark human study finds a link between 'forever chemicals' in cookware and liver cancer

    Researchers at the University of Southern California studied blood and tissue samples from people who got liver cancer and those who did not.

  • Semiconductor companies have split into two groups — the resilient and the risky

    Even outperformers including AMD and Nvidia face a slowdown in some segments after years of surging demand.

  • 27 Actors Whose First Roles Were Handed To Them By Their Parents

    Meryl Streep's daughters used stage names to hide the nepotism!View Entire Post ›

  • As Bill Gates warns the return of polio to New York is a ‘threat to us all,’ London finds it in the city’s wastewater

    Polio was completely gone from the U.S. for 10 years before it was found last month. Now a vaccine-derived strain is in London and it's "beyond a close network of a few individuals."

  • You Can Renew Your U.S. Passport Online This Month — What to Know

    The pilot program, launched by the State Department, is currently open to the first 25,000 applicants in August.

  • Taiwan fishing community casting for fresh markets after China ban

    Even before last week's visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, fish farmer Chen Sheng-You was on the lookout for new business, with trade curbs cutting him off from his major source of revenue - China. Beijing suspended purchases of grouper fish, Chen's main product, in June after repeatedly detecting banned chemicals. But the geopolitical storm that followed Pelosi's visit on Aug. 2 is likely to put the livelihoods of Chen and other farmers and fishermen in the island's southern Pingtung county at further risk.

  • New York City Council caucus introduces monkeypox vaccine legislation

    The United States has officially hit 10,000 monkeypox cases, and as those numbers climb, so do calls for change in the way the vaccine is distributed. CBS2's Astrid Martinez has more on new legislation introduced in New York City.