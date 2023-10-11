Mazurkiewicz case: Did a Rochester police officer's accused killer know he was a cop?

Why kill a police officer?

From the start, the question of intent has loomed over the trial of Kelvin Vickers Jr., a Boston man accused of killing three people including a Rochester police officer last summer.

In the final moments of Vickers' trial Tuesday, District Attorney Sandra Doorley offered her theory: Rochester police were closing in on a Laser Street drug house after a dizzying 48 hours of rival gangs brazenly unloading dozens of bullets on homes and street corners, sometimes in broad daylight.

Vickers and his accomplices simply needed time to move their stash, she claimed.

So, after they noticed two undercover police officers staking out the home, the group sent Vickers ― shrouded in darkness ― to ambush them, Doorley told the jury.

Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 21, 2022. His partner, Officer Sino Seng, was wounded but survived the shooting.

"Who better to take care of that problem than a guy with no footprint in Rochester?" Doorley asked the jury Tuesday. "They figured he could leave as quickly as he arrived."

Vickers trial defense: 'Answers they don't have' used to make claims

During this trial the prosecution has not introduced any evidence that directly identifies Vickers as the shooter in any of the three homicides. The evidence links him to the weapon, according to court testimony.

The prosecution also has not presented direct evidence that the shooter, whether it was Vickers or not, knew their target was an undercover cop.

Defense attorney Michael Schiano said the case fails on the issue of identification. "The (prosecutors) want you to guess and speculate," he told the jury.

"They want you to fill in the blanks to the answers they don't have."

Rochester killings including police officer: Closing arguments in Vickers trial

In closing arguments Tuesday, both sides called the city that week a drug gang "war zone."

The week started with a gun battle between dueling drug-dealing operations on North Clinton Avenue on July 19. The next night, Richard Collinge and MyJel Rand were killed around the same area. Another man was injured.

Doorley pointed to surveillance footage that shows Vickers carrying a gun and entering and exiting a gray Dodge Caliber just before and after a similar car appeared at the scene of the shooting. She said that is evidence that Vickers and two others were responsible for the murders.

Schiano said there are no direct witnesses that could definitively place Vickers at the scene of the July 20 killings and video of the shooting itself was unclear.

"You see three individuals recklessly shooting down the street, but you don't know who they are," he said.

Did a shooter think it was a rival Rochester gang amid spree?

During their investigation of the homicides, police traced the Dodge Caliber back to a Laser Street home and, after sending a marked police car to the area, set up an undercover detail on July 21, Doorley said.

She points to surveillance footage to make the claim that Vickers was responsible for Mazurkiewicz's death. Video shows Vickers and others looking toward the direction of the undercover police van multiple times that evening.

Schiano said the video shows those individuals eventually taking "defensive positions," suggesting they believed the car belonged to their rivals ― who had already shot up the home twice that morning.

Doorley said the group watched the van for about 18 minutes while standing on their porch and the front lawn.

"Unobstructed targets but nothing happens," she said. That's when, Doorley argues, they realized they were now dealing with police: Earlier, their rivals had shot brazenly and escaped quickly. This van was acting differently.

"If they honestly believed the other group was in that van, why didn't they move? Why didn't they take care of that threat?" she said. "If it wasn't the rival gang, who could it be but the police?"

Vickers downloaded an image of the Rochester Police Department logo on his cell phone, she said.

The video shows Vickers leaving the Laser Street with a gun in hand, crossing the street and moving into a neighboring backyard, but again, there is no footage of the actual shooting.

Following the shooting, police found Vickers shirtless in a crawlspace in an abandoned home. His sweatshirt was wrapped around a gun that was later determined to have fired the bullets that killed Mazurkiewicz. The gun had DNA from multiple individuals on it, including Vickers.

"This is not a trial of a gang war," Doorley said. "This is a trial of Kelvin Vickers and his actions."

The jury will begin deliberations Wednesday.

Vickers faces multiple charges including several counts of aggravated murder, attempted murder, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon.

Kayla Canne reports on community justice and safety efforts for the Democrat and Chronicle. Get in touch at kcanne@gannett.com or on Twitter @kaylacanne.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Kelvin Vickers trial closing arguments: Was it clear police in van?