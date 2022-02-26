🌱 MB Scores $4.3M In Opioid Settlement + HCS Ends Masks On Buses

Morning, people of the Grand Strand! Kathy Mandell here with your Sunday copy of the Myrtle Beach Daily.

A few afternoon showers. High: 57 Low: 45.

Here are the top five stories in Myrtle Beach today:

Approximately $360 million is coming to South Carolina from the large opioid crisis settlement that was reached between multiple states and three of the largest pharmaceutical corporations. Of the money coming to SC, Myrtle Beach will receive over $4 million. Mayor Bethune wants to see the money used towards helping the city's opioid initiative by hiring more staff to help first responders and law enforcement. The money will come in over the next 18 years, with the first installment set to arrive this summer. (WBTW) Effective immediately, masks are no longer required for students and staff on Horry County school buses. The HC school district announced the decision on Saturday, after the SC Department of Education made a similar announcement Friday based on new CDC guidelines. A few days earlier, the district discontinued its COVID-19 protocols including contact tracing, quarantines, and the Test-to-Stay program. (WMBF) Set your DVRs to record the 20th season of American Idol because Myrtle Beach's "Maurice the Musician" (aka Tyrell Jenkins) is one of the contestants. Jenkins says the city's culture and vibrations inspired him to create music. The new season of Idol starts tonight at 8:00 p.m. (wpde.com) Myrtle Beach Boardwalk renovations will begin on March 1. The boardwalk will be refurbished starting near Plyler Park and going south to 9th Avenue North. Wooden decking will be replaced with a more durable wood-like material, and new garbage cans will be installed along the boardwalk. Some sections of the boardwalk will be closed occasionally as the work progresses through most of the summer, but the boardwalk will be open. (WMBF) The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with a non-profit in a new initiative to diversify the local economy. The $3 million campaign is designed to boost opportunities for small business owners in Horry and Georgetown counties. Partnership Grand Strand is a new 501(c)(3) foundation that will bring in funding for new workers, resources and tactics for business owners, and expansion to support more jobs. (wpde.com) (Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce)

Story continues

Today in Myrtle Beach:

From my notebook:

News13's Pet of the Weekend is Caleb , a mixed breed dog about a year-and-a-half old . Caleb is all brown with some brindle markings . He would do best with an active family as he has a lot of energy to expend. Caleb is available from Grand Strand Humane Society . The shelter has some upcoming adoption events at PetSmart (Coastal Grand Mall store) on March 4 from 4-7 p.m., and on March 6 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m . Also, on March 5 , the shelter has an adoption event at Liberty Tap Room from 1-4 p.m. (WBTW)

Caspin Coffee is getting a permanent location in Murrells Inlet . What started as a side gig for owners Bri and Nick Spinelli soon turned into an in-demand full-time job, as the pair attended more and more events with their coffee cart . The permanent location will open March 5 in the Salem Shops plaza near St. James High School on Highway 707. (wpde.com)

Horry-Georgetown Technical College's Program Chair and Professor of Education, Becky Hubbard, received the statewide A. Wade Martin Innovator of the Year award for 2022. Several other professors from HGTC were also nominated . Martin was the executive director of South Carolina's first technical and industrial training program. The award is presented in his honor. (Press Release Desk)

Brookgreen Gardens is hosting an event March 11 and 12 to help others 'bloom' during spring. The garden symposium will include workshops, demos, topiary art classes, and guest speakers. Pre-registration is required, with a maximum of 30 participants for the first day; and a maximum of 60 on the second day. (wpde.com)

The Famous Toastery in Carolina Forest had a fundraiser for a tragedy-stricken employee who lost two family members within the same week . Ten percent of the company's profits on Friday were given to the employee, and her colleagues donated an additional $200. The company is still accepting donations . Just stop in, ask for Tim , and donate. (WBTW)

Ocean Drive Barbershop may be a throwback to the past, but the place is still hoppin' as it celebrates 70 years of business on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach. Bobby Lewis worked there as a youngster cleaning floors and shining shoes at his father's barbershop. He started cutting hair at age 19, and at 80 he is still going strong! A vintage rotary phone and a 106 year-old cash register add to the shop's "step back in time" ambiance. No tech here, and no credit cards accepted. Walk-ins are always welcome! (WMBF)

That's it for Sunday, February 27, 2022.

