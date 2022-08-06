What MBA Admissions Looks For In Work Experience

Jeff Schmitt
·7 min read

What MBA Admissions Looks For In Work Experience

Work experience is an integral factor in MBA admissions. The average work experience at full-time MBA programs is about four years. But what exactly do admissions officers look for when it comes to work experience? US News recently discussed how work experience influences MBA admissions and why accomplishments are particularly important.

QUALITY OVER QUANTITY

While the average work experience for top MBA programs falls around four years, experts say, there isn’t a required number of years that admissions officers are looking for. Rather, business schools care much more about the quality of work experience over the number of years.

“Often applicants see the average years of work experience on admitted student profiles and think it is the magic number to acquire in terms of length of experience,” Emily Archambeault, former director of master’s admissions at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business, tells US News. “We aren’t looking for a specific number of years of work experience, but rather the quality of work and professional maturity. For some applicants, professional maturity comes more quickly than the average and the growth they have in a short period of time allows them to be highly competitive in the admission process.”

Career progression is another aspect that admissions officers like to see.

“It is helpful to see progression in responsibilities which is often reflected in title changes, project leadership, or management roles,” Archambeault says. “This progression indicates to the Admission Committee that the applicant is growing their skillset, recognized within their organization for their contributions and leadership skills, and has the ability to continue growing into more senior roles post-MBA.”

Regardless of whether you get a promotion, experts say there are always ways to highlight career growth in your resume.

“Even within a flat organization with no title change, you can still show career progression on your resume,” Stacy Blackman, founder of Stacy Blackman Consulting, says. “Review your accomplishments and see how you can portray them in a way that reveals your professional growth. Each time your responsibilities grew, you can describe it in a bullet point with the date.”

ACCOMPLISHMENTS MATTER

An impressive title at a prestigious company can be an advantage in the admissions process, but experts say accomplishments are more impressive than employer name.

Furthermore, Nikhil Varaiya, a finance professor at San Diego State University’s Fowler College of Business and the school’s former director of graduate programs, says a fancy title is only impressive if an applicant has the experience to back it.

“A VP title for somebody who has just worked two years would not be credible,” he tells US News.

Sources: US News, Stacy Blackman Consulting

How to Answer This Common Job Interview Question

“Why do you want to work here?”

It’s one of the most common, yet difficult interview questions to answer. Joel Schwartzberg, a professional presentation coach and author of “Get to the Point! Sharpen Your Message and Make Your Words Matter” and “The Language of Leadership: How to Engage and Inspire Your Team,” recently offered three effective strategies for answering the ‘Why here’ interview question.

SHOW YOU’RE PASSIONATE

Connecting your passion to the company’s product, service, or mission is a great approach to answering “Why do you want to work here.” But conveying that passion, Schwartzberg says, is less about expressing enthusiasm and more about explaining what matters most to you.

“Employers want to know you’re passionate about what they do, whether it takes the shape of a product, a service, a mission, or a brand,” Schwartzberg says. “You can also connect your passion to the company’s core values, which can often be found on their website. Showing you’re passionate about the position is particularly important if you’re applying for a role at a nonprofit where the mission matches your personal values.”

But questions assessing your values can be asked in a variety of forms. Experts refer to these types of questions as ‘value-based’ interview questions.

“Value-based interview questions help an employer determine whether a candidate’s values align with their company,” according to Indeed. “People and businesses often possess values that help determine their actions, and value-based questions ensure a candidate can easily assimilate into a particular company’s culture. Answering value-based interview questions requires an understanding of a company’s culture and the personal values your prospective employer accepts or rejects.”

CONNECT YOUR JOY TO THE ROLE

Employers want employees who enjoy coming to work and doing the job. Schwartzberg says making a connection between the role and your joy is key to answer the “why” question.

“That connection can be as simple as ‘X is something I enjoy,’ but expressing how or why you enjoy it makes that point even more valuable and memorable,” he says.

DEMONSTRATE HOW YOU’LL SUCCEED IN THE ROLE

On top of conveying your passion, interests, and joys, you’ll also want to describe what you’ll bring to the table, if hired.

“Express confidence about your ability to succeed and grow in the role,” Schwartzberg says. “Use phrases like ‘Given my experience in X, I can see myself succeeding…,’ ‘I look forward to using my skills to…,’ and ‘I think I will contribute by….’ The key is to describe how your previous experience has prepared you to hit the ground running.”

Sources: Harvard Business Review, Indeed 

UCLA Anderson School of Management

Tips For UCLA Anderson’s 2022-2023 Mba Essays

UCLA Anderson School of Management just released their MBA application for the 2022-2023 admissions cycle. This year, the B-school’s application includes one required essay and an optional essay. Stacy Blackman, founder of Stacy Blackman Consulting, recently delve into both and offered insights into what exactly admissions officers are looking for.

THE ANDERSON COMMUNITY

Anderson’s diverse MBA community is one of the B-school’s most remarkable traits. Part of that has to do with the location and the various types of people and talent it attracts.

“The best thing about earning an MBA in Los Angeles is that it’s incredibly diverse, so no matter who you are, you can find your people,” Aliyah Lee, a first-year who studied engineering at Northwestern, tells P&Q. “Whether you’re into surfing or archery or glassblowing, you will be able to find people who are also interested in that same thing. No matter where you’re from, even the tiniest countries, you will come here and find a community of people from the same place. And Anderson really encourages you to make those connections, both with people like you and people unlike you.”

Blackman stresses the importance of speaking to Anderson’s diverse community in your application.

“Anderson’s MBA class is small and close-knit,” she says. “Accordingly, your personality and fit with the program should shine in your UCLA MBA application. Review Anderson’s values before starting this set of essays. These critical values are: Share Success, Think Fearlessly, and Drive Change.”

REQUIRED ESSAY

Anderson’s required essay prompt asks applicants the following:

Tell us about a recent personal or professional achievement and how it connects to your MBA goals. (250 words maximum)

Since the required essay can reference either professional or personal goals, Blackman suggests considering experiences from both your community and professional career.

“Remember, UCLA is looking to understand how you are different from other applicants. Therefore, stay away from generic stories,” Blackman says. “Think about examples that were pivotal in your life. For example, you may have recently had your first leadership experience, and it showed you the importance of management training. Or ignited a passion for a specific career or industry.”

Also, be sure to show how your personal values reflect the values at Anderson.

“This question is seeking to understand how you think, act, and feel,” Blackman says. “Using a clear and detailed example will bring your application alive. Make sure you explain why you chose this achievement.”

OPTIONAL ESSAY

The optional essay prompt asks applicants the following:

Are there any extenuating circumstances in your profile about which the Admissions Committee should be aware? (250 words maximum)

There is no need to respond to the optional essay prompt if you don’t have any special circumstances, Blackman says. Typical reasons for including an optional essay include: gaps in work experience, poor grades, or no recommendation letter.

“Be clear and concise if you choose to write this essay for your UCLA MBA application,” Blackman says. “First, explain the situation briefly. Then, tell what has changed and improved. Finally, focus on explanations rather than excuses. The best UCLA MBA application essays will show you have moved on from your challenges. Therefore, improvements in your life make a great case for admission.”

Sources: Stacy Blackman Consulting, P&Q, UCLA Anderson

The post What MBA Admissions Looks For In Work Experience appeared first on Poets&Quants.

Recommended Stories

  • Should you rent or sell your home if you’re setting off overseas?

    One of the biggest questions that many older workers face when embarking on an international remote working or digital nomad lifestyle is what to do with their single most valuable asset: their home.

  • 70 People Revealed What They Do For A Living And How Much It Pays, And I Wish You'd See This Kind Of Pay Transparency On LinkedIn

    "I work in the film industry as an actress and stunt woman. I make anywhere from $25,000-$100,000/year. It changes each year due to the amount of work I book. I always have to be available in case a job comes. I almost missed out on a series regular role because I wasn’t available for one day...which was my wedding day."View Entire Post ›

  • PA rolls out new rules for minimum wage and tipping. What will it mean for restaurant workers

    Pennsylvania is updating regulations for minimum wage and tipped workers, offering updated protections in how employers pay their tipped workers.

  • 13 Bad Interview Habits That Will Keep You From Being Hired

    Getting called for a job interview -- especially now, in an extremely difficult job market -- is a major feat in itself. Find Out: The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a MonthSave: 9 Bills You Should...

  • VinFast hiring 8,000 additional employees to boost production

    Vietnam's VinFast is looking to hire 8,000 more employees for its electric-vehicle plant in Vietnam as it ramps up production to deliver its first battery-powered SUVs to the United States by the end of this year, the company said. VinFast, a unit of Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup, currently employs 6,000 people in total. "New recruitments are for VinFast's production expansion," the company said in a Facebook post on its verified account announcing the hiring for its plant in Haiphong, Vietnam.

  • Florida’s Stop WOKE law hurts businesses like ours. That’s why we’re suing DeSantis | Opinion

    Florida has historically been a business-friendly state. That’s why, as entrepreneurs, we chose Florida as the place to run our companies. But it’s gotten a lot harder to stay sunny in the Sunshine State since our government stepped inside of our businesses aiming to censor what we say to our employees.

  • Gas prices tumble in Iowa — especially in the Des Moines metro — to the lowest in U.S.

    Iowa gas prices decline sharply, now among nation's lowest. Des Moines' average gas price dropped even lower than the state average.

  • Meta Delays Job Offers for Summer Interns, Making Gen Z Sweat

    (Bloomberg) -- Internships at Meta Platforms Inc., the Facebook and Instagram owner, are coveted for their selectivity, high compensation, lavish perks -- and most of all, the potential job offer waiting at the end of the summer. This year, that’s more elusive.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteDemocrats Drop C

  • Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week

    Gasoline prices have fallen for 49 consecutive days, giving consumers a much-needed break as inflation rose in food and housing.

  • Here Are 5 Myths About Annuities Expertly Busted by a Professional

    With the current high inflationary environment combined with quickly rising interest rates and increased market volatility, some experts say now is the time for investors to consider adding annuities...

  • California regulators aim to revoke Tesla's ability to sell cars in the state over the company's marketing of its 'Full Self-Driving' technology

    The California DMV has accused Tesla of engaging in deceptive marketing practices around its driver assistance tech, which the company calls "Full Self-Driving Capability."

  • Tech war: China's memory chip champion YMTC stays mum amid threat of US sanctions

    China's top memory chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YMTC) has yet to publicly comment on the possibility it might come under US sanctions, as Chinese technology firms keep a low profile amid geopolitical risks. The Wuhan-based company has been mum on reports this week that Washington plans to ban the shipment of US equipment used for making advanced NAND chips to China. In a letter to US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo dated July 28, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and a half-d

  • Apple vows to 'make changes' after report details how 15 female employees faced an apathetic HR following sexual harassment allegations

    According to the Financial Times, former and current Apple workers say they took sexual misconduct claims to HR, which dismissed them or retaliated.

  • Another natural gas rate wallop appears on the way in Oregon

    Oregon’s three natural gas distribution utilities — all investor-owned companies regulated by the Public Utility Commission — have filed for double-digit rate increases to take effect this November as they pass along rising wholesale prices. The hikes come on top of big increases last year and an impending general rate increase of nearly 10% for NW Natural (NYSE: NWN), which serves around 80% of natural gas customers in Oregon. The Citizens’ Utility Board, which represents residential ratepayers, said the cumulative increase for NW Natural customers would amount to 42.4% since last October.

  • Gas Prices Are Falling Nationwide, Except in These States

    Analysts say that recent nationwide declines in gas prices come from lower demand at the pump and a drop in crude oil prices, The Wall Street Journal reports. According to data from AAA, the average...

  • Lawyer To Pay Activision For Not Playing Call Of Duty, Judge Decrees

    A lawsuit against Activision Blizzard was dismissed last month because, according to a judge in the Southern California District Court where the complaint was brought, the plaintiffs didn’t play enough Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare to make an informed case against the maligned publisher. For once in Activision Blizzard’s many contentious legal battles, things ended smoothly.

  • California appeals court rules no arbitration in Cisco caste bias case

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -Cisco Systems Inc on Friday lost a court appeal to move to private arbitration a case over alleged caste discrimination in its Silicon Valley offices, where managers of Indian descent are accused of bias against a fellow employee from India. It had argued to a California appeals court that the state's Civil Rights Department, which had brought the case on behalf of a worker identified under the pseudonym John Doe, should be subjected to an employment arbitration agreement signed by Doe.

  • US Nears Deal on Nigerian Governor’s Money-Laundering Case

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is nearing an agreement with the brother of a leading member of Nigeria’s ruling party to resolve a court case over more than $140 million that it says was laundered by the politician.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteThe Jus

  • Thiel’s Palantir Boosts Hiring While Others Are Cutting Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. is significantly accelerating its pace of hiring this year to help meet ambitious sales goals, defying convention when many other technology companies are freezing headcount or cutting jobs.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Pav

  • Toyota Willing to Buy Back Recalled bZ4X Models

    Due to a safety recall involving loose wheels, Toyota has offered loaners vehicles and a $5000 credit, or to buy back the vehicle completely.