All The New MBA Courses At The Top U.S. B-Schools

Klaus Weber has been teaching business school classes for many years. But the Northwestern Kellogg School of Management professor still gets a few butterflies at the start of a new term in the last moments before a new crop of MBAs take their seats.

That was certainly the case this fall when MBA students assembled for Weber’s new course, Managing Sustainability Transformations, which focuses on practices for creating viable sustainable businesses. And that’s a good thing: Weber says he enjoys the jolt of adrenaline that comes from meeting a new group of women and men who are the next leaders in business and society.

“I’ve done this for a long time now, but I always do get the butterflies — but in a good way,” Weber says. “You need a little bit of that adrenaline. Each group of students is different. I mostly get excited about getting to know a new bunch of young adults, and hearing where they’re coming from. It’s exciting.”

174 NEW MBA COURSES AT 26 LEADING U.S. BUSINESS SCHOOLS

Klaus Weber, shown at the 2022 ClimateCAP Summit at Northwestern Kellogg School in February. Weber says of his new MBA course, Managing Sustainability Transformations: “Consumers are making different demands. Regulation is on the way. The entire industry’s going to change, and that’s a business transformation. That’s an organizational transformation, and it’s a massive undertaking. It’s a major transformation, and how do we navigate that?”

Klaus Weber’s Managing Sustainability Transformations is one of 174 new MBA courses at 26 of the top U.S. business schools in 2022-2023. They range from the topical — 14 focus on sustainability, for instance, and another eight on climate change — to the basic: accounting, data science, and business analytics are well-represented, as are marketing, economics, leadership, and organizational and operational studies. Reflecting the inclinations of industry and students themselves, several classes focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI); a few on environmental, social, and governance (ESG); and a handful on other iterations of social impact.

The new course list is slimmed down somewhat from last year, when there were 189 new courses at the 26 leading business schools in the U.S., and from 2019, when there were 182 at 25 schools. However, in 2017, there were only around 130 new courses at the leading MBA programs.

Once again in 2022-2023, some schools have more new offerings than others. Yale School of Management had the most new classes last year, with 20; this year the SOM reported only one, Modern Philanthropy: Perspectives and Challenges, taught by Judy Chevalier, which examines alternative approaches to philanthropy and the challenges and tradeoffs facing modern philanthropists. This year’s top school for new classes is Rice University’s Jones Graduate School of Business, with 16, including seven Management courses, four Finance courses, and four Analytics courses. Three B-schools tied with 13 new courses: Stanford Graduate School of Business, Chicago Booth School of Business, and Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business. In all eight B-schools made double-digit additions to the curriculum.

MOST COMMON DISCIPLINE AMONG NEW COURSES: FINANCE

New MBA courses fluctuate with the years. Last year, Columbia Business School had 17 new courses, including seven Finance courses; this year it has 11 total, with only one focused on Finance but four in Marketing. Harvard Business School and the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business each had 16 new courses in 2021; this year they have 11 and six, respectively. Two schools — Duke University Fuqua School of Business and Indiana University Kelley School of Business — had no new MBA courses last year; this year they had six and two, respectively, and no schools stood pat, though the University of Michigan Ross School of Business added only one new course, Global Experience: Quality as Strategy in Italian Manufacturing, taught by Stewart Thornhill. And Indiana Kelley’s pair of new courses are both in fintech and both taught by the same professor, Kristoph Kleiner.

Most new courses are categorized in one of a few umbrella disciplines. By far the most last year were general Management courses: 40. This year there are 25 new Management courses, while Finance is the top subject, with 32 new courses, down from 34. There are 18 new Marketing courses, down from 15, and 16 new Entrepreneurship courses, up from 12. Schools this year offer 15 new Strategy courses, up from 10 last year, and 10 Accounting courses, up from seven.

Other subjects with lots of new courses: Economics (12), Operations (11), Organizational Behavior (seven), Analytics (six), and Information Systems/Information Technology (six).

‘THE TRAIN HAS LEFT THE STATION’

Klaus Weber

Klaus Weber is a professor of management and organizations. He joined Northwestern Kellogg in 2003 right after earning his Ph.D. from the University of Michigan. In 2019 he became deputy director of the Northwestern Buffett Institute for Global Affairs, and the next year he was named the Thomas G. Ayers Chair in Energy Resource Management.

Weber says the impetus behind the creation of his new course, Managing Sustainability Transformations, was his observation that the way MBA students are trained on sustainability “is a little bit behind the curve on where the real world is.” The subject is still taught “as an extra,” he tells Poets&Quants. “We do strategy and then we do environmental stuff, or we do ethics, and other things. And so it becomes a specialist topic.”

The new course is about navigating the changes that will come rather than making a guess whether they will come and what they will mean, Weber says.

“The train has left the station, the world is changing around us, and not just in a very abstract way. It directly impacts the business,” he says.

“Consumers are making different demands. Regulation is on the way. The entire industry’s going to change, and that’s a business transformation. That’s an organizational transformation, and it’s a massive undertaking. It’s a major transformation, and how do we navigate that?”

Dan Domeracki: “It’s becoming very clear that going forward, fossil fuels will probably be around for a while. Let’s try to make it cleaner and let’s try to help it be a true transition fuel for electrification.”

Dan Domeracki came to the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School in 2019 after more than four decades in the energy industry. A former vice president of government, industry and corporate stewardship at Schlumberger, one of the world’s premier oilfield services companies, he has extensive experience in North America, Europe, and Asia; among his many noteworthy accomplishments is building Schlumberger’s first fully integrated social and environmental corporate responsibility function. He is also a geologist with a master’s degree from the University of South Carolina.

This year Domeracki has designed a course, Fossil Fuel Firms and the Challenge of Carbon, that tackles the “serious dilemma” facing global and national economies and the fossil fuel firms operating within them: The need for fossil fuels has not abated, but because they are the principal sources of greenhouse gas emissions, the view of them as a threat has only become more widely held. Domeracki’s course asks MBA students to answer the question: What should these firms do to continue as viable business entities while also contributing to resolving the climate challenge?

“We’re seeing a time right now where the public is generally becoming more aware that what’s been powering the electric grid that we all use is still primarily fossil fuels,” he tells Poets&Quants. “And then given the shortages that have been occurring now as a result of the Ukraine war in Europe, it’s becoming very clear that going forward, fossil fuels will probably be around for a while. Let’s try to make it cleaner and let’s try to help it be a true transition fuel for electrification, and then get on with the business of bringing on ones that are even cleaner and are robust enough to carry the electric grid.”

LABORATORY COURSE: TACKLING QUESTIONS WITH NO DEFINITIVE ANSWERS

Domeracki’s course is a “laboratory course,” which means it addresses sets of questions for which there are still no definitive answers. The concept, he says, is to provide clear problem statements and the set of strategy options currently on the table to address them — a process that will reveal certain gaps which to a large extent have prevented many fossil fuel firms from fully committing to “energy transition” business models.

“From there,” the syllabus reads, “students will consider the technology, commercial development and public policy measures that would enable fossil fuel firms to better reconcile their need for current business success with the evolution required by the energy transition.” By the end of the course, students will be expected to be knowledgeable about energy transition risks, strategic business alternatives available to fossil fuel firms, how to prepare detailed investment economics for a transition business line, and more.

“What we try to do is give the full spectrum,” Domeracki says. “So you’re going to learn about renewable project finance, you’re going to learn about corporate taxation with respect to the energy industries. And my part of it, retired from Schlumberger after 41 years, is the oil and gas sector. So the one course I teach right now is the upstream oil and gas business and its relationship to risk modification and energy transition.”

PREPARING STUDENTS ‘TO HANDLE CHANGE & CAPITALIZE ON THAT CHANGE’

After more than 40 years in the energy industry, Domeracki has many associates he can call upon as experts to address the class.

“We’re blessed in a lot of different ways!” he says. “We have and senior representative from the national labs that will be talking about some of the science around carbon capture. And we have some actual practitioners that are currently working on the capture and movement of it, and so on.

“What we want the students to be able to get out of this is that first off, you’re moving into an environment, no matter what sector of energy you decide you want to be in, that is going to be in a constant change. And so you will be able to anticipate that change and then see how experts that are working on it right now are still struggling and what they’re finding as solutions. And that’s the main message: to prepare them to be able to handle change and capitalize on that change to the benefit of the companies that they work for.”

Given the rapidly changing nature of energy technology and policy, Domeracki’s class will look very different from year to year. But it will stay relevant indefinitely.

“Actually, if it didn’t change, it would become less valuable, right?” he says. “By the time the students will be taking this course, they will have the basic fundamentals of the MBA program under their belt. So now what we’re looking at is, how do you apply them in an evolutionary field of development that’s going to be critical to a successful energy transition?”

HBS Finance Professor Lauren Cohen

Lauren Cohen has taught at Harvard Business School since 2007, two years after earning his Ph.D. and an MBA from the University of Chicago. The finance professor and 2017 Poets&Quants 40-Under-40 selection is now the L.E. Simmons professor in the Finance & Entrepreneurial Management units at Harvard, teaching in the MBA program, Executive Education program, doctoral program, and special custom programs. He is also, notably, an accomplished weightlifter.

Among his other achievements at Harvard, Cohen is the faculty co-chair and designer of the HBS Executive Education course Building a Legacy: Family Office Wealth Management, from which his new course for MBAs, How to Not Bankrupt Your Family, grew. The latter course promises to “give students a toolbox for how to begin a manage a family office from both the family and the family office managers’ perspectives throughout the office’s lifecycle.” It was designed, Cohen says, around an old saw about the vicissitudes of fortune.

“I started the family office program here and essentially in every language, there’s some saying, which is equivalent to, ‘From rags to riches and riches to rags in three generations,'” he tells Poets&Quants. “As quickly as you can amass this fortune, you can lose it so much more quickly. And there are these phenomenal tales in every culture, in every society, of exactly those train wrecks happening. They often play out in real time in the public forum, and so we have these examples that we motivate with.”

LEARNING ‘ALL ASPECTS OF HOW TO HELP A FAMILY OFFICE THRIVE’

Lauren Cohen

One of the best examples of squandered family wealth is the Vanderbilt family. Cohen recounts that when he was 16, Cornelius Vanderbilt borrowed a hundred dollars from his mother and invested in a single boat. “He turned that into lots of boats and from lots of boats, he went to the railroad and then he went on to build what at the time was the largest fortune in the U.S.,” Cohen says. “It represented 50% of the value of the total U.S. treasury — 50% of the value of the treasury this one person had!

“Within 30 years of that, essentially they had almost taken all of that wealth and dispersed it to a point where there was almost none left. Within 50 years it was gone completely. And a 120 years later, when they met at Vanderbilt University named after him, none of the family had more than a million dollars.” Still, he adds, some Vanderbilts are famous today, including CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and actor Timothy Olyphant.

Cohen’s course takes students from the opening of a family office through investments and governance and on to the final days, introducing them “to all aspects of how to help a family office thrive. Students will meet many case protagonists and discuss family office issues firsthand with those with deep experience in the space,” the syllabus reads.

FAMILY BUSINESS: GLOBAL PLAYERS IN THE ASSET MANAGEMENT SPACE

The seed for Cohen’s new course was planted about seven years ago, he says, when he was teaching a course called Investment Managers Workshop. “It was the usual suspects in this course, VCs, mutual fund managers, hedge fund managers, sovereign wealths, and we start to get a couple family offices, and then a few more and some of them are really well run and some of them were not nearly as well run.”

Cohen wanted to address the terrible unevenness among family businesses: “I wanted to help,” he says. “And so that’s when I built the Executive Education program. So I’ve been running the Executive Education program on this for the last probably four years, and I’ve had more and more MBA students start to come to me and say, ‘Look, we would love an MBA course on this.'”

Then he noticed that Harvard students were starting to turn down offers at top private equity firms in favor of family offices. The appeal, he says, is that “they get to, from day one, essentially be the captain of the pirate ship instead of having an increasing glass ceiling in these places because there are more and more layers above them at these private equity firms.”

But Cohen also saw an increase in students from families that are starting family offices, and those who think they might want to start one in the future. “The truth of the matter is, these families are becoming more important to players in all the areas,” he says. That includes internationally: He met with a delegation from Singapore interested in attracting more family offices to compete with Hong Kong.

“And so there’s global competition for them,” Cohen says. “They’re partnering with governments on philanthropic efforts and other investments. In the asset space, they’re becoming more important sources of assets. They’re competing with private equity firms and winning. So whether you’re going into them or not, you’re going to deal with them in some ways. It is interesting it will become increasingly interesting in the whole asset management space.”

Chicago Booth unveiled 13 new MBA courses this year, tied with Stanford GSB and Dartmouth Tuck for second-most of any top-25 U.S. B-school.

Stanford Graduate School of Business

New Course: Neuroscience and the Connection to Sustained Excellence

Instructors: Baba Shiv and Gus Tai, Marketing

Sustained excellence requires not only deep passion and dedication but also the mental resiliency and vibrancy to deal with negative shocks and to discover and exploit potentially upside opportunities. Performing at one’s peak mental resiliency and vibrancy requires an understanding of how instinctual brain and body systems interact to create our mind, and more importantly, how to leverage this understanding to come up with tangible, low-hanging practices to (re)wire our mind and body for success. Adopting the format of a weeks-long retreat, the course offers students neuroscience-based frameworks and emerging technologies to learn and put into practice “biohacking” methods ranging from meditation and heart-rate variability to (thought and feeling) pattern-interrupts, leveraging a core principle in neuroscience, Use it or Lose it, to its corollary, Don’t Use it and Lose It.

New Course: Corporate Dilemmas

Instructor: Paul Brest

The neoliberal orthodoxy that corporate managers’ sole duty is to maximize shareholders’ financial value (“shareholder primacy”) has never been entirely adhered to in practice and has been increasingly challenged in recent decades. While acknowledging the importance of shareholder value, commentators have argued that corporations should purposively benefit other stakeholders, including customers, employees, and the communities they affect (“stakeholderism”). At the same time, there has been an upswing of investments aligned with investors’ social interests, including public equity investments in companies with high environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ratings and private equity “impact investments” that typically incur greater risks than pure risk-adjusted market rate investments. This course will consider a variety of legal, ethical, and policy issues related to corporations? purposes and responsibilities, including: the meanings and measures of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and ESG criteria; disclosure of a company’s environmental and social harms or risks; when is it legally and ethically appropriate for corporate managers or institutional investors to compromise shareholder value in the pursuit of social, environmental and other non-pecuniary goals; constituency statutes and benefit corporations that reflect interests other than profit maximization; the power of investors to influence corporate behavior through affirmative investments, divestments and shareholder activism; the power of various stakeholder groups to influence corporate behavior; proposals for broadening the purpose of corporations; barriers to these various practices and proposals; and whether they can be accommodated within a neoliberal framework or require a new framework.

Harvard Business School

New Course: Entrepreneurship in the Life Sciences

Instructor: Satish Tadikonda

Life Sciences ventures face high levels of scientific, clinical and commercial pathway uncertainty, and these uncertainties present many opportunities for entrepreneurial innovation. This course is primarily designed for students who are interested in exploring entrepreneurial opportunities within the life sciences, including exploring ideation, generating and/or licensing intellectual property, business models, resourcing ventures with the appropriate financial and human resources, and scaling. The course will explore which areas of the life sciences are ripe for innovation and entrepreneurship. Example topics of exploration may include emerging opportunities in pharma & biotech, medical device & diagnostics advances, and related topics such as digital therapeutics, platform technologies, use of real-world evidence, data and computing, decentralized clinical trials, the role of life sciences incubators, contract research organizations etc.

Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management

New Course: Keeping it Real: Strategic Leadership in the Nonprofit Sector

Instructors: Liz Howard; Allison Henry

Nonprofit and Non-Governmental organizations strive to meet the most complex challenges of our time. Today, the sector is being profoundly impacted by the challenges of COVID 19, a global economic recession, as well as growing calls for diversity, equity and inclusion in the US and beyond. Leaders must use all of the management and leadership tools available to them to create strong vision and strategy, partner with volunteer directors, oversee diverse financial streams, and focus on growth and innovation to effectively create social impact in the short term and into the future. Kellogg graduates will find themselves engaged in the social impact sector in a variety of ways — senior professional staff members, board members, volunteers and donors. This course will help students better understand the skills and talents that are necessary to effectively lead nonprofits or NGOs regardless of their role. This course will engage students in case discussion and group dialogue, along with conversations with alumni and seasoned practitioners in the social impact space. Students will be exposed to theory along with practical examples of leadership and strategy all designed to illustrate successful business practices contributing to increased social impact and steps towards solutions of global issues. Designed for students with some level of experience in the nonprofit sector, this experiential course will enable future founders, CEOs/C-suite leaders and board members to better understand and practice the leadership skills necessary to make an impact in the nonprofit/NGO world.

New Course: FinTech and Society

Instructor: Gregor Matvos

Since the Great Recession, financial intermediation has undergone a dramatic change, with disruptive and lightly regulated technology entrants (FinTechs) competing with traditional banks in every aspect of their business, and even launching financial products that had not existed before. This course explores the opportunities and challenges at the intersection of finance, technology, and regulation, and assesses their impact on broader society.

We aim to develop an understanding of the broad landscape of FinTech, including the use of blockchain technology for cryptocurrencies and DeFi, as well as disruptive innovations in the areas of real estate, asset management, payments, and lending to businesses and households. The course aims to develop tools used to evaluate the profitability of FinTech opportunities from the perspective of the financial product markets, competition, regulation, and funding, and the role that technology plays in overcoming challenges faced by incumbents. We will also evaluate the role of FinTech in promoting financial inclusion – access to cheap and efficient financial services to the underbanked population, and its ability to alleviate or exacerbate the problem of discrimination in the financial sector. This approach will allow students to evaluate Fintech opportunities from the perspective of their own value system.

MIT Sloan School of Management

New Course: Creative Industries: Media, Entertainment, and the Arts

Instructor: Ben Shields, senior lecturer of managerial communication

Explores the market structure and dynamics of creative industries, which include but are not limited to music, television, movies, publishing, video games, performing arts, fine arts, and sports. Students will be exposed to both the creative and business sides of these industries. On the creative side, students will learn about the content development process and how managers can enable talent to collaborate and produce breakthrough creative concepts. On the business side, students will learn strategies to distribute content and consider decisions on media platforms, monetization, audience engagement, and measurement. A central theme throughout the course will be the impact of digital technologies on these industries and how audience behavior and business models are changing. Students’ work throughout the semester will come together in the Content Project, which will challenge them to create an original content idea and develop a distribution plan to reach, engage, and monetize an audience. This course is an ideal fit for students interested in pursuing careers in media, entertainment, and the arts. It would also be a good fit for students that will service these industries, such as consulting, finance, and data science. For students focused on other industries and/or functions, studying the development and monetization of creativity in the context of media, entertainment, and the arts can also offer fresh perspective on their work.

New Course: Pursuing Happiness and a Meaningful Life

Instructors: Robert Pozen, senior lecturer of technological innovation, entrepreneurship, and Ssrategic management; Susan Neal, entrepreneur-in-residence, Martin Trust Center for MIT Entrepreneurship

This course will have two goals — to teach students about the multiple factors impacting their level of happiness, and to help them enhance their own happiness by changing their behaviors. The first goal will be met by studying key research findings on what does and does not produce happiness. The second goal will be met by a combination of self-assessment surveys, introspective weekly exercises, guest speakers on important topics and in-depth discussions of personal issues. Every session of the course will have breakout groups to facilitate these discussions.

Columbia Business School

New Course: Climate Justice, Real Estate and Vulnerability

Instructor: Marco Tedesco

Climate Justice, Real Estate and Vulnerability provides resources and trains students on the economic impacts of climate change with an emphasis on real estate and social vulnerability. Investors in residential and commercial real estate, and those in infrastructure, are exposed to risks of flooding, droughts and forest fires as a consequence of the reverberations of climate change on environmental factors and weather. Such risks are higher for stakeholders with properties close to the coast or in regions where drought and forest fires are increasing (e.g., the Western U.S.) as well as for financial institutions that finance their purchases and hold their securities. Risks associated with sea level rise, flooding, inundation and other extreme events have generally not been properly assessed nor quantified and it is currently hard for investors to assess the risks that they now face, and will face in the future, from climate change. Since Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy this has been changing and the 2017’s hurricane and forest-fire seasons (with four major hurricanes landing over southeast U.S. and fires in northern California killing more than twenty people)have been catalyzing this change. As mentioned, the course will focus on two major aspects: 1) the impact of climate change real estate (sale prices, rental, market decision, implications for financial investors, affordable housing, and climate, to name a few examples) and 2) Climate and social justice and its relevance, dependency on and applications to the economic and financial sectors. Students will use the SEPHER dataset, developed at Lamont and focusing on socio-vulnerability of people exposed to climate change impacts, with emphasis on racial issues, economic wealth and phenomena such as climate gentrification, housing and real estate market. The students will be exposed to the dataset at the beginning of the course and will be taught how to visualize the data without any computer science knowledge. The dataset (SEPHER 2.0) contains integrated multiple publicly available datasets that include socio-economic, climate risk scores, evictions and housing variables at the census tract level over the United States.

UCLA Anderson School of Management

UCLA Anderson School of Management is offering 10 new MBA courses this fall, including ESG for Managers and Investors, taught by Valentin Haddad and Henry Friedman

Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business

New Course: Leading Disruptive Change

Instructor: Scott Anthony

Leading Disruptive Change describes a set of lenses, tools, and mindsets to confront 21st-century challenges such as building cultures that spur diversity, equity, and inclusion, addressing sustainability and related issues, and transforming organizations in the face of disruptive change. The course integrates academic research and practitioner-oriented tools and frameworks to give students practical ways to act wisely and decisively through the fog of disruptive change.

UCLA Anderson School of Management

New Course: ESG for Managers and Investors

Instructors: Valentin Haddad and Henry Friedman

This course focuses on ESG (environmental, social, and governance) issues relevant to corporate managers and investors. The last few years have seen these issues rise to the forefront of corporate and investment decisions. By taking the point of view of major decision-makers in this process (shareholders, managers/directors, lenders, regulators, and community-members), we build a comprehensive picture of this radical change in the business world. We will cover various frameworks for measurement, valuation, and opportunity and risk assessment, with emphasis on recent changes in the ESG landscape. The course can serve as a stand-alone introduction to ESG or as a foundation for other SG/sustainability courses offered at UCLA.

University of Virginia Darden School of Business

New Course: Creating Value in the Metaverse

Instructors: Professor Anton Korinek and David Touve.

In this course in the Global Economies and Markets area, students will explore how to create value in the emerging metaverse. Taught through discussions, workshops, and time spent in the metaverse, the purpose of this course is to expose students to the developing technologies, strategic dynamics, and economic underpinnings of this expanding network of virtual worlds and economies, with the goal to contribute to creating value.

New Course: GEMstone

Instructors: Professors Frank Warnock and Kinda Hachem

In this course in the Global Economies and Markets area, students will take deep dives into the biggest issues at the intersection of international finance and money and banking; examples might include the international payments system and the demand for liquidity, the evolving role of the U.S. dollar as the center of global finance, where in the world long-term interest rates are headed, and how to think about the monetary policy transmission mechanism in a world of crypto and central bank digital currencies.

New York University Stern School of Business

New Course: Becoming You: Crafting Your Authentic Career

Instructor: Suzy Welch

The objective of this class is to guide students through the complex, exhilarating, and sometimes surprising journey of discovering the right career for them, one rich with opportunity, meaning, and impact. “Becoming You” grows out of the premise that the happiest, most fulfilling lives are those lived in your “Area of Destiny,” the intersection of your best and most unique skills, your deepest and most authentic values, and the economy’s most rewarding spaces. On many levels, the Area of Destiny construct is intuitive – of course you should be doing what you’re good at, what you love, and what the world needs. But what’s less intuitive is how often smart, ambitious, and often enlightened people end up with lives and careers that are less deliberate and joyful, and more accidental and stressful, than they’d ever wanted. With readings from memoirs that are as illuminating as they are brutally honest (Tina Fey, Steve Wozniak, and Phil Knight), spell-binding documentaries about trailblazers such as Dr. Dre and Iris Apfel (to name a few), as well as classical works about identity by great philosophers and social scientists, “Becoming You” will explore career journeys that are provocative – and instructive. But the career journey at the center of this class is yours. Where have you been and how has it shaped you? What are you dying to leave behind, and what is ahead that scares you? What is your unedited dream of a life? What are your non-negotiables around lifestyle? Do you have what it takes to be an entrepreneur? And what about money…really? Analytic tools, assessment surveys, and exercises will be employed in each student’s personal exploration process, along with team activities, writing assignments, and guest speakers from careers paths both conventional and unorthodox. The course will conclude with a capstone project in which each student will identify their own “Area of Destiny,” either newly discovered or confirmed, and the roadmap to it, now and in the future.

Georgetown McDonough School of Business is introducing five new courses in 2022-2023, including ESG Investing and The Business of Sustainable Energy and Technology

Carnegie Mellon Tepper School of Business

New Course: The Sustainable Business

Instructor: Nicholas Muller, Lester and Judith Lave Professor of Economics, Engineering, and Public Policy

The modern business operates in an environment in which customers, investors, competitors, and policymakers evaluate firm performance beyond conventional metrics. Many firms must now consider, model, and measure the implications of their operations for various dimensions of sustainability. The objective of the class is for students to emerge well acquainted with a broad range of topics at the intersection of sustainability and business, with deeper expertise in particular topics relevant to their careers. The Sustainable Business will begin with an introduction to the concepts and working definitions of sustainability. Within this framework we consider the role of business in society. The course then covers both traditional and cutting-edge policies relevant to sustainability. A module on measurement and valuation presents students with both the motivation and tools for valuing firms’ impacts on sustainability. The course concludes with modules on corporate sustainability strategy and emergent issues in sustainability finance.

Georgetown University McDonough School of Business

New Course: ESG Investing

Instructor: Reena Aggarwal, Robert E. McDonough professor of finance and director of the Georgetown Center for Financial Markets and Policy

In this course, students will examine issues related to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing, including the following topics:

ESG Performance: What has been the historical risk and return of incorporating ESG factors? Are there costs to ESG investing?

ESG Ratings: Who are the different raters? How are ratings estimated? What do the ratings measure? What are the similarities and differences between the ratings?

Investors: Why have investors become interested in ESG? How do institutional investors consider the tradeoff between fiduciary responsibility, performance, and other factors?

ESG Factors: How are ESG factors incorporated in investment and portfolio decisions? How do they impact performance? What is the role of active managers versus passive indexing?

Companies: How are companies responding and incorporating ESG?

Do investors vote with their feet (portfolio composition) and/or vote with their voice (proxy voting and engagement)?

Policy and Regulatory Issues: Is ESG disclosure by companies needed? If yes, what form should it take?

New Course: The Business of Sustainable Energy and Technology

Instructor: Safak Yucel, assistant professor of operations management

Companies are actively seeking out innovative ways to generate economic value from sustainable energy sources and technologies. Several startups and established companies are adopting innovative business models to elevate their profits while also increasing the adoption of new technologies, such as rooftop solar panels and electric vehicles. Motivated by the ambitious goal of meeting their energy need entirely from renewable sources, such as wind and solar energy, large corporations are sourcing unprecedented levels of renewable energy. With a vision to increase reliable energy access in the developing world, several startups are implementing innovative solutions, including smart grids. This course analyzes these exciting developments in sustainable energy and technology. The primary objective of the course is to equip students with the tools and frameworks to assess economic and environmental viability of innovative business models for sustainable energy and technology. The course focuses on the current challenges and opportunities associated with the transformation to a sustainable energy future.

University of Washington Foster School of Business

New Course: Climate Change and the Capital Markets

Instructor: Charlie Donovan

Climate change is one of the biggest macro trends facing investors this century. If you aspire to lead a major organization or manage other people’s money during your career, this is an issue you are going to have to deal with. This class is your chance to get ahead of the curve.

New Course: Race, Culture, and Business Immersion

Instructor: Ed deHaan

This course explores race in America and will challenge your understanding of the roles of business in both perpetuating inequity and effecting change. Through pre-trip sessions and an immersive eight-day exploration of the American South that connects back to race, culture and business practices in the Pacific Northwest and nationally, this program will provide students with a lens through which to evaluate business in the broader U.S. social structure.

University of Texas-Austin McCombs School of Business

New Course: Influence of Marketing in Society

Instructor: Rowena Crabbe

Brands are increasingly involved in socio-political debates. It is important for consumers and marketers to critically engage with and understand the role of brands as agentic and influential social actors who can reflect, perpetuate, and challenge societal values and norms. Leveraging real-world case studies and classroom discussion, students will have the opportunity to examine how marketers' decisions about segmenting, targeting, positioning, product design, pricing, distribution, and communication may challenge or perpetuate social hierarchies. The course will also cover topics such as how companies navigate profit and social responsibility, varying types of activism, consumer reactions and responses to brand activism, and the role of identities (e.g., race/gender) in marketing. The course will end with a final group project focused on understanding and then reimagining a company's brand activism and corporate social responsibility strategy.

Rice University Jones Graduate School of Business

New Course: History of Business

Instructor: Moramay Lopez-Alonso

What is a business? For that matter, what is capitalism, the economic system in which business in the United States operates? And how have these concepts taken shape over American history, laying an indelible imprint on this country‘s social, political, and economic fortunes and struggles? This course examines the history of American business and American capitalism from the 18th century until the present. We will examine how business firms have been organized, what types of economic activities (trade, industrial production, transportation, communication, and finance) businesses have engaged in, and how workers, employers, politicians, activists, and consumers have struggled to determine exactly what business should do and for whom. Although the course does not stress math-intensive economic or management theory, students will be exposed to basic business and macro-economic concepts and, most importantly, will learn to assess those ideas in historical context.

