How This MBA Got Job Offers From Apple, EY & HP

How This MBA Got Job Offers From Apple, EY and HP

Getting an MBA from a top business school is a dream for many.

With MBA grads averaging six-figure debt, price is becoming as important for many as prestige nowadays.

For Lisa Andrea, who paid $20,000 for her degree at San Diego State, the cost-benefit analysis of earning an MBA part-time paid off. Andrea graduated with job offers from Apple, Ernst & Young, and Hewlett-Packard. Business Insider recently spoke to Andrea on why the part-time degree was worth it.

“I had talked with many C-suite executives of different corporations before applying to grad programs to get their advice on the type of school to go to, “Andrea tells Business Insider. “Unanimously, every person I spoke with said not to spend the money on an expensive university, unless it was a top-10 program like Yale, Harvard, etc.”

CAREER SWITCH

Andrea’s dream was to become a Certified Public Accountant. But she also knew that she didn’t want to shell out thousands in order to do it.

She spent two years working in marketing post-undergrad before deciding to pursue a part-time MBA at San Diego State in accounting in order to make a career switch.

“Since I was very diligent about not wasting any money, I planned my entire schedule for the two years before I started the program,” Andrea tells Business Insider. “I wanted to make sure I didn’t waste any time or money. So I made sure to plan my schedule so that my classes could be taken at the proper times to stay on track.”

VALUE OF HARD WORK

With student loans to pay back, Andrea knew she had to work full-time while earning her degree. On top of working full-time, she studied twice a week at night for four hours.

“This showed them how strong my work ethic is since I was working full time and going to school at night,” she tells Business Insider.

While challenging, the hard work paid off in the end.

“Employers saw me differently from the undergraduates I was up against,” she said. “Getting a graduate degree has an unsaid connotation behind it. It says to the employer that you’re a go-getter who wants to expand your horizons and learn.”

Sources: Business Insider, P&Q

3 Steps To Improving Your Fall Candidacy

With this past application cycles being one of the most competitive in recent years, it’s never too early to start prepping for fall applications.

Stacy Blackman, of Stacy Blackman Consulting, recently shared a few ways that applicants can start improving their candidacy for fall applications now.

BEEF UP YOUR QUANTITATIVE SKILLS

Admissions officers like to see applicants who have strong quantitative skills. If you have a background in liberal arts or a low GPA, Blackman suggests enhancing your academic portfolio to show admissions officers that you have the quantitative chops. One of the best ways to do that is to score highly on the GMAT.

“If you took the GMAT once or twice and did not receive the score you think you are capable of, consider taking a prep course to remind you how to solve those high school math logic problems,” Blackman writes. “Retake the GMAT until you get the score you feel good about. Or, prove you have the quantitative chops by acing a college-level statistics, microeconomics, or calculus course at the local community college.”

GET INVOLVED IN THE COMMUNITY

The best applicants are ones who show admissions officers that they are more than just the numbers on their papers.

Blackman says applicants should try to incorporate extracurriculars into their resume.

“The best way to seamlessly incorporate extracurriculars is to think about longstanding passions and interests and build upon them,” Blackman writes. “The key is to think hard about what excites you. Get creative and discover how you can leverage those interests for the greater good.”

DEVELOP LEADERSHIP

Leadership isn’t something that’s developed overnight. To build on your leadership potential, Blackman recommends stepping up to challenges at work.

“Volunteer for that cross-functional team or project or offer to help your boss with a challenging long-term goal,” Blackman writes. “Consider getting involved with employee groups at work—whether through volunteering in the community or promoting diversity in your company. All of these avenues can provide great material for your resume and essays.”

Sources: Stacy Blackman Consulting, The Wall Street Journal

Thank You Letter Tips

Giving thanks can go a long way. Especially when it comes to MBA admissions.

“A thank you note really does matter,” Judith Silverman Hodara, Fortuna Admissions Director and former acting director of MBA Admissions at the Wharton School, writes in a blog post. “It also sends the message to the MBA admissions committee that you’re someone who isn’t too busy to pause, reflect and offer a sincere appreciation.”

But what’s the best way to write a thank you note and how much is too much?

STAY FORMAL

Hodara stresses the importance of knowing your audience. While the admissions process is relation-focused, she says applicants should still err on the side of formal.

“Avoid emoticons, casual acronyms (LOL), and chat/text shorthand (u/you, r/are, def/definitely),” Hodara writes. “No matter how comfortable you feel with an interviewer, alum, or student ambassador, always treat them with the same respect you would treat the CEO of your company.”

MUST-HAVES

Shorter is often better. Experts say there are really only two must-haves when it comes to a thank you note for admissions officers.

“[One] thank the interviewer for his or her time and [two] reiterate your interest in the program,” Stacy Blackman, of Stacy Blackman Consulting, writes. “If you can throw in a sentence or two that references something you talked about, all the better. But a thank-you note is not the place to try and sell yourself any further or write another mini-essay. The point is to show that you’re excited about and thankful for the opportunity to be considered for a spot in Program X.”

SPELL CHECK, GRAMMAR CHECK, TONE CHECK

Lastly, you’ll want to ensure your note is free of any grammatical or spelling errors. Perhaps just as important, make sure the tone of your message is right.

“Write clear and concise sentences,” Hodara writes. “Especially when sending from your phone, scan your message for tone to ensure it doesn’t sound demanding, brusque, or negative – your tone always conveys a nonverbal message.”

Sources: Fortuna Admissions, Stacy Blackman Consulting

