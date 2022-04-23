How MBAs Can Use LinkedIn To Their Advantage

Increasingly, admissions officers are turning towards applicants’ social media to learn more about them. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Stacy Blackman, founder of Stacy Blackman Consulting, recently discussed how applicants can actually use social media platforms, such as LinkedIn, to their advantage.

SHOWCASE YOUR ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Your LinkedIn profile can serve as a good place to highlight your leadership and accomplishments, as well as any other interests that can complement your application. It’s best, Blackman says, to utilize your LinkedIn profile as a tool to differentiate yourself and your background.

“Be specific about your professional role in the headline,” Blackman writes. “Also, think about whether you can provide a broader picture of yourself in this prime piece of real estate. For example, you may work as a staff consultant at Bain & Company or as an analyst at Goldman Sachs.”

The best LinkedIn profiles don’t merely copy and paste from your resume. Rather, Blackman suggests quantifying your accomplishments to give admissions officers a sense of what kind of impact you’ve had in each position you’ve held.

“Managing a staff is interesting,” Blackman writes. “But the fact that you supervised 30 employees and improved profitability by 25% is something anyone can understand. By giving the reader a number, you allow them to see just what kind of leader you were—and will be.”

BE CONSISTENT

Admissions officers should be able to look at your application and your LinkedIn profile and be able to tell that they’re from the same person. Blackman stresses the importance of being consistent across all aspects of your application—from your resume to your LinkedIn.

“Suppose your application touches on your keen interest in renewable energy, micro-investing in India, or Silicon Valley startups,” Blackman writes. “In that case, this section should show that you’re following influencers or organizations in those industries. This consistency reinforces the narrative within your application and lends credibility to your stated interests and passions.”

Sources: Stacy Blackman Consulting, Kaplan

Today’s Online MBAs Are More Flexible Than Ever

Demand for online MBA programs has skyrocketed in recent years. And B-schools have been quick to keep up with that demand. In 2016, only 284 accredited US schools had fully online MBA programs. In 2020, however, that number grew to 526 schools—a nearly 85% increase.

Fortune recently looked into why demand for online MBA programs has recently surged and how B-schools are expanding their online options.

MEETING TODAY’S NEEDS

New York University’s Stern School of Business launched its hybrid MBA program in November 2021. It’s a program that is flexible in nature—allowing students to complete the core MBA curriculum online and elective courses in person.

“When we speak with prospective applicants about NYU Stern’s part-time MBA program, one of the first things we always emphasize is flexibility,” Isser Gallogly, associate dean of MBA admissions at NYU Stern School of Business, tells Fortune.

That flexibility is something many professionals seek in today’s remote work environment.

“If you’re unable to leave your job to study or have family commitments that must take priority, you’re probably worried about being limited to only the business schools in your area when it comes to getting your MBA, or even the prospect of commuting to a college outside of town,” Carol Trehearn, of AZ Big Media, says. “This is why studying for your MBA online can be so handy, as it allows you to choose from a much broader range of schools when it comes to where you’d like to get your MBA from.”

At Emory University’s Goizueta Business School, officials recently announced the launch of the B-school’s online Executive MBA program. Goizueta offers the same courses taught by the same faculty for both online and in-person formats—a key benefit for today’s working professionals.

“The greatest limitation to any executive MBA program, whether it is online or in person, is the students’ time,” says Jaclyn Conner, associate dean of Goizueta’s executive MBA program. “Students are pressed for time, and their encounters in the program, regardless of format, have to be maximized.”

Sources: Fortune, AZ Big Media, Emory University

Yale School of Management

Yale SOM MBAs Track Over 1,000 Companies Ending Russian Operations

Over 1,000 companies have curtailed operations in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. That’s according to Jefferey Sonnenfeld, a professor at the Yale School of Management, who—with the help of over 20 Yale College and SOM students—researches and runs a database to keep track of each and every company that’s leaving.

Yale Daily News recently spoke to the team of students on what it’s like running the list and how they even started keeping track.

“Our goal is to disrupt and shake the Russian civil society out of its complacency,” Wiktor Babinski, a 2022 graduate of Yale College, says. “This list is supposed to make the Russian public feel the consequences of what its government, that they have elected in the last 20 years, is doing to them.”

AN EXTENSIVE RESEARCH PROCESS BEGINS

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Sonnenfeld put a call out to students in his strategic leadership class asking if anyone had time to help him out with his list of companies. Part of the job is analyzing what percentage of Russia’s GDP has been affected.

“We are looking to quantify the impact on the Russian Economy,” Yash Bhansali, a Class of 2023 Yale undergraduate, says. “We are also looking at the way markets are rewarding those corporations that have led the withdrawal effort. … We have leveraged various financial databases such as Bloomberg, FactSet, CapitalIQ, MSCI, Thomson Reuters in addition to data from original source documents pulled by our team across 10 languages and 166 countries.”

Sonnenfeld’s list also gives companies a grade—ranging from A to F—based on how much their commitment to ending operations in Russia. An F letter grade company is one that refuses to exit Russian operations or is simply adhering to sanctions. An A grade company is committed to completely divesting from Russia and ending all operations in the country.

“Every day I was updating all the Fs,” Georgia Hirsty, a Class of 2022 Yale SOM student says. “So if a researcher sends me a company, and they say, I think this company has a D, because they’ve said that they’re suspending new investments. But then I go … and I’ll basically look up the article that they linked to verify that that’s what it in fact says, then I’ll check the company itself and see if they’ve had the statement that was maybe hard to find, maybe they have put out a new statement or said something in their SEC filings and so it’s just kind of another layer.”

A RACE TO OUTSMART COMPANIES

The team also researches information on companies to determine whether exit plans are real or just a PR campaign.

“These companies are very deceptive,” Franek Sokolowski, a Class of 2025 student, says. “We are trying to outsmart them as much as we can. … So we are in this unfortunate position where because we rely on facts, we sometimes cannot publish something even if it’s true.”

Additionally, students track companies by sector—from fashion to biotech.

“I’m basically just looking at essentially like the biggest companies by revenue so far in the fashion sector and the consumer goods sector,” Cate Littlefield, a Class of 2022 Yale SOM student, says. “From a name brand like Chanel that we all recognize to something that’s slightly more obscure. … I’ve been starting with basically a list of these large companies in both sectors and then just kind of systematically going through them one by one looking at their press statements or social media feeds … to see what statements they’ve made on the war in Ukraine and how their operations have been impacted by it, whether they’ve chosen to totally shut down operations or scale them back.”

The team says they hope to keep the list running for as long as Russian forces remain in Ukraine. But operating a list this extensive is no easy feat. Students say they each average more than 40 hours a week working on keeping the list up to date. While the work is challenging, students say it’s worth it.

“A lot of the time, you really do feel a moral impetus to see what you’re doing,” Sokolowski says. “And you really can see the positive impact that you’re having. And this makes it a lot easier to actually just put down whatever you’re doing and, you know, pursue the project because you really know that you’re doing the right thing. And you really know that you are having a tangible impact on the lives of the people. And I think that that knowledge is really helpful for us in accommodating this with our own lives.”

Sources: Yale Daily News, The New York Times

