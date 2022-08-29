MBB Consulting Base Pay Nearing $200K For New MBA Hires

John A. Byrne
·4 min read

The Big Three in global consulting–McKinsey, Bain, and the Boston Consulting Group–have always paid among the highest starting salaries to newly minted MBA graduates. For this coming recruiting season, however, all three firms are going to up the ante, rolling out some of the biggest pay rises for new hires in more than two decades.

MBB, as the trio is generally known, will increase starting base salaries for MBA graduates in the U.S. to between $190,000 and $192,000, roughly a 10% jump from $175,000, according to a new report from the Financial Times. Along with the customary $35,000 sign-on bonus, that would bring offers to MBAs to $225,000, though with performance-related bonuses added, first-year MBA compensation could reach a quarter of a million dollars.

The increase is occurring as a tight labor market which has put pressure on the firms to up their game in competing for talent (see Consulting Pay: What MBAs Earned In 2021). Increasingly, private equity firms, hedge firms, and venture capital outfits are paying among the most lucrative starting compensation to MBAs. While base salaries for MBA hires tend to be lower in technology, tech firms are more likely to hand out stock to MBA grads that can more than make up for the salary differences. Banks have also been raising their pay levels, too.

‘A VERY HOT TALENT MARKET’

Keith Bevans, Bain Partner and Global Head of Consulting Recruiting

Keith Bevans, who heads up consultant recruiting at Bain, told the FT that despite warnings of a possible recession in the near term, companies are competing for MBAs in “a very hot talent market. The competition that we’re up against is broader than it’s ever been. We’re meeting people on campus that are interested in big tech, they’re interested in other consulting firms, they’re thinking of starting their own companies or a search fund or they’re looking at going right into private equity.”

“The last time the consulting industry had this level of salary inflation was around the dot.com boom in 1999-2000,” Fiona Czerniawska, chief executive of Source Global Research, a consulting sector analyst, told the FT. “Increasing salaries remain the most immediate and effective lever any professional service firm can pull if it wants to attract and retain high-caliber people.”

Her firm has found that one in five consulting firms have had to turn down work because they lacked staff with the right skills. That’s a big turnabout from 2020 when the pandemic caused a momentary slowdown in consulting. Since then, however, demand for consulting help has soared as corporate clients seek assistance with their digital transformations and efforts to adopt more sustainable business practices.

A MILLION APPLICATIONS FOR 10,000 JOBS

Even before this latest round of pay increases, MBA pay has been rising steadily in recent years. MBAs who graduated from Stanford Graduate School of Business last year achieved a record starting compensation of $231,700 (see Stanford’s MBA employment report). Finance, which attracts the largest group of Stanford MBAs, outpaced all industries with the highest pay: a median salary of $175,000 and an average of $182,706, led by the as-usual astronomical sums earned by MBAs in private equity ($200,667 average) and venture capital ($197,143).

While not directly responding to the report, McKinsey & Co. released a statement to the British newspaper. “While compensation remains important, our research shows that to attract, retain and develop talented colleagues, considerations such as clear career growth opportunities, flexibility and purpose matter just as much,” according to the statement. In a typical year, McKinsey has said it receives roughly one million applications for 10,000 jobs. After Amazon.com, which reportedly hires an estimated 1,000 new MBA grads a year, McKinsey is the largest recruiter of top MBA talent.

Pay is not only rising for MBA hires; it is also going up for undergraduate hires who land analyst positions at MBB. According to the report, base salaries for undergraduate hires joining Bain and McKinsey in the U.S. will increase by 12% to $112,000 a year.

All three firms declined to comment on their pay offers. It’s also important to note that MBA pay in the U.S. tends to be among the highest in the world. When these firms hire MBAs and undergraduates in other regions of the world, starting pay can be significantly lower.

At INSEAD Business School, for example, MBAs hired into management consulting reported median salaries of only $65,200 in Brazil and $116,000 in Singapore, but $165,000 in the U.S. and $154,000 in Switzerland.

DON’T MISS: MEET MCKINSEY’S MBA CLASS OF 2021 or WHAT AN MBA EMPLOYMENT REPORT WON’T TELL YOU

The post MBB Consulting Base Pay Nearing $200K For New MBA Hires appeared first on Poets&Quants.

Recommended Stories

  • What’s the Right Talent Mix for Disney’s Board?

    The activist investor Dan Loeb is challenging the status quo, pushing for more consumer-oriented media experience among the directors.

  • Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks up

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The rouble firmed towards 60 against the dollar on Monday, supported by the last month-end tax payments that boost demand for the Russian currency, while stocks clipped a two-month high. At 1317 GMT, the Russian currency gained 0.5% to 60.19 against the dollar. After a wild swing at the market open, the rouble was up 0.8% to trade at 60.17 versus the euro.

  • Reliance Industries Commits $25 Billion for 5G Rollout in India

    Company says it will begin the high-speed services in key Indian cities in the next two months and across the nation by December 2023.

  • [video]VIDEO: Here's How the Market Is Shaping Up After Friday's Selloff

    Bob Lang discusses the market to start the week, earnings expectations from a portfolio holding, and what to watch from the Fed.

  • Marketmind: Powell steals summer punchbowl

    If the Federal Reserve was irked about a premature easing of financial conditions this summer, then it's successfully shut down the party. Fed chief Jerome Powell's basic message on Friday at the Jackson Hole central banking festival was that the Fed would not flinch in tightening credit to rein in inflation, even at the onset of recession. "The historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy," Powell said.

  • Some Companies Haven’t Paid a Dividend Since 2020. They Might Bring It Back as a Slowdown Looms

    Over two years after the pandemic ravaged corporate balance sheets, dozens of companies haven’t turned their dividends back on.

  • Bitcoin Is Better for Trading Than Investing

    Is Bitcoin cheap here? That's hard to say. Are there legitimate uses for Bitcoin? The world's best known cryptocurrency can be exchanged for cash just like any asset. While that's legitimate, it does lead one back down the path of potential, but not necessarily, illegitimacy when asked why one would.

  • Dried-Out Farms From China to Iowa Will Pressure Food Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Drought is shrinking crops from the US Farm Belt to China’s Yangtze River basin, ratcheting up fears of global hunger and weighing on the outlook for inflation. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest Americans‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning

  • Democrats' midterm outlook is improving

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss the outlook for Democrats in the midterm elections after fallout from the FBI raid on former President Trump, abortion, and falling gas prices.

  • Want $50,000 per Year When You Retire? Here's How Much You Need to Save by Age 65

    It seems to be that 65 is the magic number for retirement. The expected median retirement age for current workers is 65. If that's the case for you and you want $50,000 per year in retirement, how much should you have saved?

  • What Is the Size of the Average Retirement Nest Egg?

    Recent studies reveal how much money Americans have saved in their 401(k)s and other retirement plans, but the averages can be deceiving.

  • Inherit an IRA? Beware of This New IRS Trap

    Retirement savers have taken full advantage of IRAs to allow their nest eggs to grow on a tax-deferred basis. Now, just as many people thought they were coming to grips with the new rules for inherited IRAs, the Internal Revenue Service is throwing a curveball that could have massive implications for those who've recently inherited these retirement accounts. For those who inherited an IRA from someone who passed away in 2019 or earlier, several options were available.

  • 7 Biggest Regrets People Have About Retirement

    Looking forward to the day you retire? It's fun to daydream about all the hobbies you'll have time for and the trips you'll take, but preparing for retirement is another thing entirely....

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. Social...

  • Your Daily Work Horoscope for August 29, 2022

    Your Daily Work Horoscope for August 29, 2022. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.

  • Next year's food crisis will be different from this year's. Here's how it could change — for the worse — in 2023.

    The war has disrupted sowing and other farm activities in major wheat producer Ukraine. Elsewhere, many farmers are using less fertilizers.

  • PGA Tour, LIV Golfers Debate Trade Secrets in New Court Filings

    The PGA Tour and LIV golfers are at odds over whether the public—and journalists—should gain access to LIV player contracts, LIV tournament regulations and other potentially sensitive materials from the federal antitrust lawsuit brought by Phil Mickelson and 10 other LIV golfers. The two sides recently filed briefs that offer dueling takes for the presiding […]

  • How to Stop Nursing Homes From Seizing Your IRA Assets

    When entering a nursing home, the details regarding payment can be dense, leaving you worried and confused about your retirement accounts. Fortunately, your IRA is not automatically seized or applied to nursing home expenses. You may be eligible for Medicaid … Continue reading → The post Are IRA Assets Protected From Nursing Homes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘It’s just a very odd time:’ White-collar graduates are vulnerable to recession —and need to get smart when applying for jobs.

    College graduates who are looking for work face an unpredictable labor market. “It’s just a very odd time,” said Lisa Severy, a career adviser at the University of Phoenix who has been in collegiate career services since 1996. Meanwhile, some graduates who landed jobs at Coinbase (COIN) and Twitter (TWTR) saw their offers rescinded.

  • Forget washing dishes or bagging groceries — teens are seizing whatever jobs they want as 'desperate' employers try to fill seats

    Teens may be surprised to discover just how much power they hold so early in their careers.