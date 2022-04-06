MBI agents seize $300K worth of fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone

Sixteen people are accused of running a drug ring across several states.

The Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation told Channel 9 that the suspects were trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone.

“The danger here is you may have someone who has chronic pain, dependent, going to the street to get supply think they’re getting oxy 100-times more potent,” said Ron Stucker, director of the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation.

MBI agents said they seized 11,000 pills and 38 grams of powder with a street value of $300,000.

Agents are still working to arrest three of the suspects.

