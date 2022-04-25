MBI investigating fatal shooting involving Rankin County Sheriff's Department

MBI is investigating a Monday morning fatal shooting that involved an officer.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Monday morning fatal shooting that involved an officer along Interstate 20 in Rankin County.

Bailey Martin of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety confirmed the fatal shooting and that an officer was involved but would not specify the affiliation of the officer with the Rankin County Sheriff's Department, citing the ongoing investigation.

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth also confirmed that one person was killed at the scene Monday morning but could not provide any other details.

According to an MBI press release, the shooting occurred in Rankin County on the westbound portion of Interstate 20.

MBI is currently assessing the event and gathering evidence, officials said in the press release.

“Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office,” MBI officials said.

Attempts to reach the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department were unsuccessful.

