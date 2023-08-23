MBI investigating fatal shooting by Madison County Sheriff’s Department

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal shooting involving the Madison County Sheriff’s Department that occurred approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, according to an MBI press release.

The shooting occurred in the area of Oakfield Boulevard in Canton, according the press release.

“Deputies were responding to a call for service regarding a domestic disturbance at a home where it is believed the involved subject had fatally injured another individual at this scene,” the press release states. “Upon arrival, the subject presented a weapon at the deputies. The involved subject received fatal injuries. The deputies involved did not receive any serious physical injuries during this incident.”

MBI spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed the identity of the deceased subject as 24-year-old Ladarrius Johnson.

“MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence,” the press release states. “Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.”

