Feb. 21—OKOLONA — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the circumstances surrounding a Monday night shooting in Chickasaw County.

According to MBI, the incident happened Feb. 20 around 10:45 p.m. near 1734 Highway 32 in Okolona.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General's Office.

william.moore@djournal.com