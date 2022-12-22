MBI investigating officer-involved shooting at Mississippi Walmart

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

The Richland Police Department responded to a shooting on Dec. 21 at approximately 5:45 p.m., at the Walmart on Market Place.

When officers arrived, they found one person dead, according to a media release.

MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and the latest details will be shared with the Attorney General’s Office.

