MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Oxford

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Oxford, Miss.

The shooting involved the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and happened Wed., Oct. 19, around 11 p.m. near Highway 334 in Oxford, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

MBI is assessing the incident and gathering evidence.

Agents will share their findings with the Attorney General Office after completing the investigation, officials said.

FOX13 has reached out to the sheriff’s department for more details.

