MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Hancock County
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Saturday.
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department responded to a burglary at 28030 Highway 603 in Kiln, MS around 7:30 AM, MBI said.
When on scene, shots were fired, and the subject did receive fatal injuries, according to a release.
MBI said the officer received no injuries
This investigation is ongoing.
