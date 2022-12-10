MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Hancock County

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Saturday.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department responded to a burglary at 28030 Highway 603 in Kiln, MS around 7:30 AM, MBI said.

When on scene, shots were fired, and the subject did receive fatal injuries, according to a release.

MBI said the officer received no injuries

This investigation is ongoing.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: