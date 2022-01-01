🌱 MBPD Probes Armed Robberies + SCDHEC: Don't Seek Tests At ER

Morning, Myrtle Beach! Let's get you all caught up to start this Sunday, January 2 off on an informed note. Here's everything you need to know on the Grand Strand today.

First, today's weather:

A severe thunderstorm; windy; rainy. High: 75 Low: 56.

Here are the top stories today in Myrtle Beach:

Myrtle Beach police are investigating a third New Year's weekend armed robbery. The most recent incident took place in the city near Myrtle Street and Collins Street. On Thursday, a robbery occurred on Cannon Road and Highway 15. There was another armed robbery Friday on North Kings Highway. No arrests have been made, and police are unsure whether the incidents are connected. Anyone with information is asked to call MBPD. (WBTW) 2021 is behind us now, and Horry County Fire Rescue reports that its last call of the year happened right before midnight on New Year's Eve, bringing their total dispatched 911 calls to over 74,000 for the year. They cite increased tourism and rapid residential growth for the record breaking number of emergency calls. (wpde.com) The Market Common's 'Southern Times Square' rang in 2022 with a ball drop and glorious fireworks show. Vendors were lined up and down the street and stayed open late. The 2020-2021 event was capped at 1,000 revelers due to COVID-19, but this time restrictions were lifted. It is estimated that the 9th annual event attracted more than 10,000 people. (WMBF) South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is asking people with mild COVID-19 symptoms to recover at home and avoid visiting emergency rooms for COVID-19 tests. The organization, along with the South Carolina Hospital Association, each announced that "most who are infected with COVID-19 can safely recover at home without emergency medical attention". They also stated that tests can be obtained at a testing site or pharmacy, instead of overwhelming emergency departments. (WPDE) It's been a year since Sgt. Gordon Best was killed in the line of duty on his way to Barefoot Resort for a call about shots fired there. Sgt. Best lost control of his vehicle that night on slippery roads, hit a utility pole, and died at the scene. On the anniversary of his death, blue ribbons adorned the streets of North Myrtle Beach in his memory. Best is the first North Myrtle Beach police officer who died in the line of duty in the department's history. (WMBF)





Today in Myrtle Beach:

Shelley Sasser @ Tidal Creek Brewhouse (12:00 PM)

Please note: rain may impact Brookgreen and Wonderland at the Beach events.

The final Night of A Thousand Candles for this season @ Brookgreen Garden s (4:00 PM)

The final Winter Wonderland at the Beach for this season @ Burroughs & Chapin (5:00 PM)

Josh Brannon Band @ Dead Dog Saloon (6:00 PM)

From my notebook:

News13's Pet of the Weekend is Data, a 10-year-old Goldendoodle . Data's owner went into assisted living and the senior dog had no one else to care for him. Goldendoodles are so popular , and Data is so well-behaved and friendly , it probably won't be long before he's adopted from Grand Strand Humane Society. (WBTW)

North Myrtle Beach Police have a new program they're calling the Junior K9 Program , and no, it's not a program for puppies ! North Myrtle Beach students (the human ones) from kindergarten through 5th grade can be nominated for positive behavior and academic performance . Each month, a student will be recognized by the NMBPD K9 officers , and the human will get a badge with their name placed on a K9's vest for the month . (WMBF)

Visit Myrtle Beach, South Carolina : It's a new dawn, a new day and a new year – and Myrtle Beach is feeling good . Happy New Year from all of us on the Grand Strand ! (Facebook)

After a quiet two years because of COVID-19, restaurants and bars on Murrells Inlet Marshwalk (my old neighborhood!) rang in 2022 with hundreds of revelers on the boardwalks, toasting the end of 2021 and hopeful for the future! (WMBF)

You're all caught up for Sunday, Myrtle Beach. I'll see you bright and early Monday with your next Grand Strand update!

— Kathy Mandell

