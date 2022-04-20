MBS threatened to move Saudi Arabia closer to Russia and China to punish Biden for ostracizing him, report says

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman seen in Kuwait, on December 10, 2021. Xinhua via Getty Images

MBS suggested cozying up to Russia and China to punish Biden for sidelining him, The WSJ reported.

As president, Biden has slammed Saudi Arabia's rights record and is yet to meet MBS in person.

MBS and King Salman met last year to discuss how to get back at Biden for the slights, The WSJ said.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman threatened to move the country closer to Russia and China to punish President Joe Biden for distancing himself from the kingdom, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Since coming to power, the Biden administration has criticized Saudi human rights abuses, reeled in US support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen, and shunned Crown Prince Mohammed — colloquially known as MBS — with Biden yet to meet him in person.

In February 2021, the US sanctioned dozens of Saudis believed to have played a role in the 2018 murder of Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi. The crown prince wasn't directly affected by the sanctions.

In response, The Journal reported, citing Saudi officials, that MBS, his advisers, and his aging father, King Salman, met last year at a seaside palace to discuss what further punishments Biden may have in store and how the kingdom could get ahead of them.

The group discussed releasing more political prisoners to appease Biden, The Journal reported, but Crown Prince Mohammed instead said Saudi Arabia should threaten to solidify alliances with Russia and China.

Saudi Arabia released its most high profile political detainee, right-t0-drive activist Loujain al-Hathlou in February 2021. Several others were released in her wake.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

It is unclear if the Crown Prince Mohammed actually threatened the US with a move toward China and Russia, but it is clear that Saudi Arabia has grown closer to China since last year, deepening ties in the military, cultural, and economic sectors.

In that time, the Saudi-US relationship has continued to worsen, with the Saudis upset that the US is failing to guarantee its security in the face of strikes on the Arabian Peninsula by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia has also failed to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and has sought to avoid upsetting Russia by ignoring US requests for it to increase oil output to make up for the White House's ban on Russian oil imports.

Crown Prince Mohammed reportedly ignored Biden's phone calls as the US tried to woo the Saudis for more oil.

