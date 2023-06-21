MBTA bus drivers facing threats, assaults in a series of attacks when working in Boston

The MBTA says at least two bus drivers in the past 24 hours have faced threats and assaults during their routes in Boston.

In one incident, Transit Police say a male passenger threatened to assault the bus driver for unknown reasons, before punching the window at Nubian Square.

6/19 8AM Rt.28 Blue Hill Ave/Harvard a male passenger was verbally abusive to #MBTA operator for unknown reasons. Upon arrival at Nubian Sq. the subj. threatened to assault operator then w/a closed fist punched the window. Bus taken out of service. TPD detectives to investigate. pic.twitter.com/7BRHKz58JD — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) June 20, 2023

On the same day in a second incident, several male teens were acting disorderly on a bus at South Bay. When the driver requested they stop, one of the teens shot the MBTA operator with a pellet gun and ran away. The bus driver declined medical attention, police said.

Police located the group at Andrew Square Station and arrested the teen responsible.

MBTA officials said they take the assaults seriously and are committed to supporting workers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW