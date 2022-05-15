MBTA: Man dies after being hit by train at Park Street Station

MBTA Police are investigating a man’s death after he came into contact with the third rail at the MBTA’s Park Street Station on Saturday night, according to police.

Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said the man “appeared unsteady on his feet” while on the platform and that foul play is not suspected.

No other information was made immediately available.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

