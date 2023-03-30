MBTA police arrest man who allegedly assaulted a woman at Haymarket Station

MBTA Transit police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a woman at Haymarket Station.

Transit police put out a tweet on March 28, asking for the publics help in locating a person in photos who was wanted for sexual assault.

Transit Police arrested Henry Nolasco Ramirez, 19, of Lynn.

“We allege Ramirez indecently assaulted a female while at the MBTA Haymarket Station,” the MBTA said.

****UPDATE: Excellent police work by TPD officers results in the identification & the arrest of Henry Nolasco Ramirez, 19, of Lynn. We allege Ramirez Indecently Assaulted a female while at the #MBTA's Haymarket Station. https://t.co/2NQsRB8iuA — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 30, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW