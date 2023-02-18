MBTA police look to identify person of interest after indecent assault and battery on child on bus

Maria Papadopoulos
The MBTA Transit Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest following an indecent assault and battery on a child on a bus, police said.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. on Feb. 16 on the Route 17 bus in the area of Columbia Road/Edward Everett Square, police said.

Police on Saturday released a photograph of the person, who is wearing a white face mask, and a navy blue-and-gray hooded jacket over a dark-colored shirt and pants.

Anyone with information on this person is urged to call detectives in the MBTA Transit Police’s Criminal Investigation Unit at 617-222-1050.

