MBTA police: Sex offender threatened couple with golf club after they refused to give him money

A wanted sex offender was arrested Monday after police say he approached a couple at MBTA station, asked them for money, and then threatened them with a golf club when they refused his request.

The suspect, whose name wasn’t released, had numerous warrants for his arrest including failure to register as a Level 3 sex offender, drug violation, and receiving stolen property, according to MBTA Transit Police.

Officers responding to the incident at Hynes Station around 11:45 p.m. were able to subdue the suspect and take him into custody.

There were no reported injuries in the encounter.

An investigation remains ongoing.

