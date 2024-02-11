MBTA says South Coast Rail stations will be finished within weeks: Top stories

As we kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was.

Top stories this past week included:

You've no doubt seen many likenesses of Lizzie Borden. But have you ever seen her on a pizza? This pizza artist took a whack at creating a portrait of Borden.

More of our All-Scholastics picks. This week, we celebrated some local athletes who shined on the football field this season.

The latest Greater Fall River real estate report, featuring a Tiverton colonial that sold for $720,000. The home on Teaberry Lane offers a large kitchen, a fireplaced family room, a formal dining room, and a cozy sitting room. Check out this property, as well as other recent top-sellers.

These were the most read stories of the week on HeraldNews.com:

MBTA says South Coast Rail stations will be finished within weeks. Check out the progress.

Could we be saying "all aboard" South Coast Rail soon?

Key stations in the project are almost complete, according to officials at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

A train rolls into the newly completed Freetown Station stop of the South Coast Rail during a ribbon cutting Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

See where things stand, and how they're keeping on track for a summer opening.

Somerset man dies after car crashes into house near Pierce Beach

A Somerset man was killed after the car he was driving crashed into a house in Somerset early last Sunday morning.

Somerset Police Chief Todd Costa reported that shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report that a vehicle had crashed into a home at 117 South St. near Pierce Beach.

Upon arrival, police said, officers found a gray Chevrolet Silverado had crashed into the southeast corner of the house. According to Somerset Police and the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, the driver, Sean Patrick Cronan, 32, of Somerset was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homeowner Owen Kiernan said that as terrible as this tragedy was, it was thankfully not even worse.

New York Bagel Co. is changing hands. See what's in store for the popular SouthCoast shop.

Fall River's "home of the better bagel" is poised to get bigger and better.

Fall River City Councilor Cliff Ponte, owner of Al Mac’s Diner and Al Mac’s On-The-Go, announced this past week that he has an agreement to purchase the well-known New York Bagel Company.

A joint venture with family friend Kyle Lima and his wife Dawn Lima, the trio will be taking the reins of New York Bagel's two SouthCoast spots.

Fall River Councilor and businessman Cliff Ponte, along with Fall River Firefighter Kyle Lima and his wife Dawn, are in the process of purchasing New York Bagel Company, with locations at 1572 President Ave. in Fall River, seen here, and 272 State Road in Dartmouth.

See what's in store.

Swansea is hiring a new superintendent, and you can meet the 3 candidates. Here's how.

Three people are up for consideration as the next superintendent of Swansea Public Schools, and the public is invited to meet them and ask questions.

The town is hosting a community night on Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Hoyle Elementary School, 70 Community Lane.

Learn all about it, right here.

'A safe place for kids': Gov. Healey tours Boys & Girls Club to support literacy program

During a visit this past week to the Boys & Girls Club of Fall River, Gov. Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler and other state and local officials toured the facility, in support of the administration’s Literacy Launch program, which aims to improve early reading in kids ages 3 to Grade 3, and other statewide initiatives to guide students to educational success from childhood to college.

Here's how the visit went.

