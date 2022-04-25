MBTA seeking to identify man after confrontation over mask-wearing

A man who was apparently upset over the MBTA’s previous mask mandate is being looked for, accused of destruction of T property.

The reported incident happened on April 17th, two days before the MBTA dropped its mask mandate.

Transit Police say the man was asked to wear a mask while attempting to board a bus in front of the Mass Ave station. When he refused, the operator denied him a ride.

“This apparently angered the male subject and he kicked the bus front door window causing a spider web crack,” said Transit Police in a statement. “The bus had to be removed from service.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Transit Police at 617-222-1050.

