MBTA Transit police arrest teen involved in stabbing at Downtown Crossing station

MBTA Transit police have arrested a 17-year-old male for assault with intent to murder following an incident at Downtown Crossing on November 26.

According to Transit Police, on November 26, at 11:45 p.m, an 18-year-old male was found with serious stab wounds at the Downtown Crossing ‘T’ Station.

The incident occured on the stairs of the Franklin Street entrance. The victim suffered from serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to a local hospital

The victim’s name has not been released.

Police expect additional arrests to be made, and the investigation is on going.

UPDATE: Earlier today Transit Police detectives arrested a 17 year old male for Assault w/intent to Murder regarding the incident at Downtown Crossing on 11/26/2022 at 11:45PM. We expect additional arrests: investigation ongoing. #MBTA — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 30, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

