MBTA Transit Police investigating after teen stabbed at Downtown Crossing station

MBTA Transit Police are investigating after an 18-year-old male was found with serious stab wounds at the Downtown Crossing ‘T’ Station late Saturday night.

According to Transit Police, the incident occurred at 11:40 p.m. on the stairs of the Franklin Street entrance. The victim, suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries, was transported to a local hospital.

A preliminary investigation identified a young male of approximately 16-19 years of age as the suspect.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW