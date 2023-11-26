MBTA Transit Police seek public’s help in identifying suspected vandals of historic trolley

The MBTA Transit Police are seeking the public’s helping in identifying three people in connection with vandalism of a historic trolley in Boston.

Transit Police recently released two photographs of the suspects on social media.

The photographs were taken from surveillance video at the MBTA’s Boylston Station around midnight on Nov. 12, Transit Police said.

Officials did not release further details about the vandalism to the trolley.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities is urged to call MBTA Transit Police at 617-222-1050.

Police said tipsters may remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW