MC Baseball Streak + Ohio Covid Cases + DeWine Bail Amendment

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and cool. High: 53 Low: 40.

Marietta College baseball is on a 13-game winning streak! (Twitter) Ohio covid cases are up slightly compared to previous weeks. (Statehouse News Bureau) Governor Mike DeWine is supporting a constitutional amendment to change the rules for setting bail. He wants public safety to be taken into consideration when considering bail. (WOUB) The Washington County Health Department will be holding first aid and car seat classes in the coming months. (Facebook)

Memorial Health System: "Do you have your resume updated for our hiring events? We welcome anyone interested in working at one of our clinics to join us at Marietta Memorial Hospital (Strecker Conference Room) for on the spot interviews with our team! Find a ..." (Facebook)

Marietta College: "Ready to talk to a Marietta College Admission Counselor about becoming a Pioneer? Find your admission counselor using our counselor map!" (Facebook)

Marietta College: "Yenzi and #1 Etta Express bombard Heidelberg in doubleheader sweep #EttaExpress #PioNation #BringForthAPioneer #d3baseball" (Facebook)

Marietta College: "The annual Marietta College Softball Community Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 23rd at Marietta Field. This is a family friendly event that includes free t-shirts, games — and free admission. Community Day events begin at 11:00 a.m...." (Facebook)

Marietta/Belpre Health Department: "Are you ready for Easter? #mymbhd #mymarietta #belpreoh #easter #easterbunny #bunny" (Facebook)

