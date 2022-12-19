MC Coast teen accused of stabbing man multiple times and fleeing the scene

A Biloxi man is in the hospital with multiple stab wounds and U.S. Marshals have captured a Vancleave man who is a suspect in a crime, police said Monday.

Biloxi Police responded to the 1200 block of John Lee Road at 7:11 p.m. Saturday following the report of an assault.

The stabbing victim, 38, has not been identified. He was taken to an area hospital.

Investigators developed information that led to Trent Myles Otts, 18, of Vancleave as a suspect, police said in a press release. He reportedly fled the scene immediately following the alleged assault.

Otts was arrested Monday by the U.S. Marshall’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in the 15000 Block of Livermore Road in Vancleave on a warrant for aggravated assault.

He is being held in the Harrison County jail on a $250,000 bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Nick Patano.

If convicted, Otts could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.