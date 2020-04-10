MC Companies Supporting Local Food Banks During COVID-19 Pandemic; And Challenging You To Join Them

MC Companies is ramping up support of their local community charities during the COVID-19 pandemic and challenging their industry peers to join them.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MC Companies is supporting local food banks in the regions they operate by donating $5,000 from their Sharing The Good Life Foundation. Totaling in $70,000, donations have been made to food banks across Arizona, Texas and Oklahoma.

While MC Companies is committed to serving their residents, employees and investors at the highest level possible, they are also committed to supporting the local communities and neighborhoods where they operate. As the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to intensify, MC believes it is important now more than ever that they step up to the plate.



Not only has MC Companies' Sharing The Good Life Foundation donated $5,000 to each of the following food banks, MC Companies owners Ross and Patty McCallister have committed to match every donation made from the Ross and Patty McCallister Family Foundation.

MC Companies does not shy away from talking about the many philanthropic projects they undertake every year. While giving back makes for a good headline, the true reason they try to make as much noise as they can is to encourage their peers to do the same.

"Donating your time and money and giving back to your community truly is inspiring," says Lesley Brice, President and Partner of MC Residential LLC. "We have watched that drive to help others grow exponentially throughout our entire company and we are proud that it has become a bedrock of our organization. Our goal is to continue to advocate that drive, that philosophy that helping others isn't optional but necessary, throughout our industry and beyond."

MC Companies now challenges you to give back in any way you can. Whether you are a business owner or passionate individual, now is the time to speak up and help those in need. It is important now more than ever that we support each other. Find your local food bank, shelter, rescue or any charity you are passionate about and make a donation to help keep their doors open and able to continue their mission of helping those in need.

About MC Companies: MC Companies https://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $750 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.

