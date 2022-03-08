McDonald's joins corporate America’s exit from Russia with closure of 850 restaurants

As the West rolls out more sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine, another consumer favorite joins the list: Big Macs.

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) said Tuesday the U.S.-based fast-food giant will temporarily close all restaurants in the country and pause operations in its Russian market, heeding to growing criticism over its silence on the conflict even as other multinational companies have severed ties with the nation.

“We serve millions of Russian customers each day who count on McDonald’s,” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a statement. “At the same time, our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine.”

The move will shutter all 850 McDonald's locations in Russia, which employ 62,000 people. However, the company said it will continue to pay salaries for McDonald’s employees in the country.

“We understand the impact this will have on our Russian colleagues and partners, which is why we are prepared to support all three legs of the stool in Ukraine and Russia,” Kempczinski said.

The fast-food corporation joins a swelling list of American and multinational firms withdrawing from Russian business dealings in protest of President Vladimir Putin’s military invasion of Ukraine, which has led to 2 million refugees and more than 1,000 civilian casualties so far, according to the United Nations.

Shares of McDonald’s were up 2.05% to $228.92 a piece in intraday trading as of 1:22 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Major companies that have remained mum on the conflict include PepsiCo (PEP), Estee Lauder (EL), and Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

